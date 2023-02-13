Graham Cummins: Cork City players must stay focused ahead of Premier Division return

AFTER weeks of ‘getting through’ training and playing meaningless friendlies, the real McCoy begins this Friday for Cork City when they host Bohemians at Turner’s Cross.

Players would have used these past several weeks to get fit for the season ahead and would have been more concerned about getting minutes under their belt and avoiding injury in preseason games rather than actually winning matches.

However, there will be a change in their mentality this week, and they will be more concerned about preparing right for Friday.

I expect an increase in the intensity in training this week. Players will be keen to impress manager Colin Healy to make sure that they are in the starting 11 for the Bohs match.

SPECIAL

The first games of the season are special occasions and players are always desperate to be in the starting line-up. The atmosphere is unique as fans have been starved of football for over three months and are desperate to see their team back in action.

It gives players a confidence boost being in the team for the opening fixture because those players then know that they are the manager’s first choice.

For players sitting on the bench or watching from the stands, they will feel that they have it all to prove to the manager and perhaps he doesn’t rate them as highly as they thought.

The players competing for the same position would have been very relaxed and accommodating to one another up to this point as they wouldn’t have been overly concerned about starting meaningless friendlies, but with the league beginning, those players’ attitudes towards one another will start to change.

They might be the best of friends off the pitch, but they will be hoping to outshine one another this week, and might quietly celebrate if their competing teammate makes mistakes in training in the hope that they can gain an advantage and sway the manager’s decision.

The players will be second-guessing the starting 11 for Friday all this week.

They will know that there are certain starters but they will also be aware that there are some places up for grabs.

The players will be just itching to see what players are involved in the set-pieces on Thursday which will give them a clear indication of who will be starting on Friday.

Outside of training, players will be more concerned about what they are doing this week.

They will be concerned about whether they are resting and fuelling enough. Many players like to play golf or do some other energy-consuming activity on their day off, which is normally a Wednesday, but this week they will be under strict orders to rest on their day off.

Healy will probably change the structure of his training sessions in the build-up to the Bohs game.

We are aware that he demands high intensity from his players in training, and I would imagine his preseasons are not enjoyable for players, but he will be tailoring his sessions, to work more on setting up against Bohs rather than focusing on getting the players fit.

He will be more cautious about the workload of players, as he will want them to be as fresh as possible for Friday’s fixture.

He will know that it is crucial that City make a quick start against Bohs but also that the players still have enough in their legs to get through their first competitive action of the season.

Not only will the players be excited about the fixture but I would imagine the nerves and excitement is also starting to build for the supporters.

The fans were exceptional the way they have travelled the country to support their team over the past two years in the lower tier, and they will probably be more excited about the club being back in the Premier Division than the players.

The supporters will be key to City’s success.

They were very understanding of the team’s results in the First Division two seasons ago, and their patients will be needed again this year.

They will have to accept that it could be a struggle for the team and that there will be many games where City aren’t dominating possession.

This is still a very inexperienced side, in terms of competing in the Premier Division, and that could show at the beginning of the year.

As the season ages, the players will get more experienced and we may have to wait until we see the best from this young City team.