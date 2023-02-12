Rasheed breaks Singleton's SuperValu Brunell hearts with a late basket to seal the win for UCC Glanmire

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 73

The Address UCC Glanmire 75

A buzzer beater from Khia Rasheed ensured a nail biting win for The Address UCC Glanmire over local rivals Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell in a thrilling Women’s Super League clash at the Parochial Hall on Sunday.

Khia Rasheed and Amy Dooley gave Glanmire the perfect start with consecutive baskets before Lauryn Homan shot a monstrous three pointer for the home side.

Brunell started without new American signing Akilah Bethel but their Irish players were battling hard and consecutive Kelly Sexton baskets gave the home side a 13-8 lead lead midway through the quarter.

Bethel was introduced to make her debut in the fifth minute and she opened up with a deft drive to the hoop.

The Address UCC Glanmire's Khiarica Rasheed under pressure from Singleton's SuperValu Brunell 's Edel Thornton and Lauryn Homan during the Women's Super League at the Parochial hall. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Glanmire introduced Claire O’Sullivan and Simone O’Shea and Rasheed followed up with a brace of baskets that reduced the deficit to the minimum.

Some of Brunell shooting was from the top drawer and with Bethel following up with a three pointer and basket the home side suddenly commanded nine point lead.

O’Sullivan did execute a late basket for Glanmire but they trailed 23-16 entering the second quarter.

On the restart the trend didn’t change as Bethel continued to pose Glanmire problems as Brunell maintained an 11 point lead three minutes into the second quarter.

The Glanmire coach Mark Scannell looked agitated and decided to call a time out with 6.11 remaining to the interval.

Claire O’Sullivan was the one player standing out for Glanmire and when she nailed a three midway through the quarter the deficit was reduced to five points.

It was evident Glanmire’s plan of shutting down Edel Thornton was working as all she had registered was six points up to the 17 minute.

In the closing minutes Danielle O’Leary came up with two crucial baskets but Byrd had the last say of the half with a bank shot that ensured her side trailed 41-36 at the break.

The Address UCC Glanmire's Brittany Byrd in action against Singleton's SuperValu Brunell during the Women's Super League at the Parochial hall. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The opening exchanges of the third quarter saw both teams exchange baskets but with O’Sullivan showing all her experience the deficit was reduced to the minimum just three minutes into this period.

Gradually Glanmire began getting to grips with their opponents and with Rhasheed nailing consecutive shots outside the paint they edged into a four point lead 59-54 with 1.12 remaining.

The closing minutes were evenly matched and despite Glanmire commanding a five point lead the game was still very much in the balance.

Bethel made a superb drive to the hoop just two minutes into the quarter and with Glanmire struggling to score a Thornton basket brought the minimum between the sides.

O'Leary then stepped up to nail a stunning three and suddenly Brunell led 65-62 with Thornton adding another basket.

Glanmire fought back to tie the game and with three minutes remaining it was a case who wanted to more.

Rasheed was the player to win it on the buzzer much to the delight of Glanmire players and supporters.

Scorers for Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell: A Bethel 18, E Thornton 17, D O’Leary 17.

The Address UCC Glanmire: C O’Sullivan 23, K Rasheed 23, B Byrd 15.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell: K Sexton, R Sexton, A Braham, E Peyton-Blake, L Homan, D O’Leary, L Crean-Hickey, E Thornton, M Finnegan, A Macheta, K Walshe, R Lynch, A Bethel, O Dupuy.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.

Referees: A Cleary (Dublin), Emer Buckley (Killarney).