Cork hurlers' attitude and character please Pat Ryan once again

WHILE Galway’s late flurry left the final scoreline looking a bit close for comfort, Cork manager Pat Ryan was once again full of praise for the way his team had claimed another victory.

A win over All-Ireland champions Limerick followed by a triumph against the bookmakers’ second-favourites further franks the early-season progress being made by the Rebels. Accepting that it is still a work in progress, Ryan highlighted the positives.

“I was delighted with everything, to be honest,” he said. “Okay, the last few minutes, we made a few mistakes but we’ve had a lot of fellas playing Fitzgibbon so they might have been tiring a small bit.

“We’re still in pre-season but we were delighted with the attitude shown by the lads again – that’s what we’ve been asking for.

Cork manager Pat Ryan reacts to a decision at Pearse Stadium. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“There were lots of mistakes and there are lots of things to build on. In fairness to Galway, they’re a good team and they came back into it and the crowd got behind them but we hung on in the end and it was a super performance by our fellas.

The fellas that we have fantastic character, we had a lot of them at U20 level.

“I think if you look at Conor Lehane – he wasn’t at his best last week against Limerick but he tried like a dog. He scored 2-3 today and maybe left another few scores out there as well!

“We’re just delighted with the attitude and the character that our lads are giving but, look, it’s early days.”

SURGE

Level at half-time, Cork made what proved to be a pivotal surge in the opening stages of the second half as they hit Galway for 2-3. It followed the theme of a strong second half against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh eight days previously, but Ryan was keen to point out that the opening period against the Shannonsiders wasn’t without merit.

“We were happy with the first half the last day,” he said, “what was it, 0-10 to 0-8 at one stage, it should have been 0-10 to 0-9 on 30 minutes and then Limerick do what Limerick do, got five or six points when we tuned out and didn’t work hard enough.

“So, that was a learning for us and we had another last five or six minutes in the second half again, we tuned out, didn’t get our shape right and let a very good team come at us. Look, in fairness, Patrick [Collins] made a great save from the penalty and that gave us a bit of breathing space.”

Among Cork’s stars was Declan Dalton, who scored six points from play and eight in total. Ryan feels that the Fr O’Neills man wans to make the most of his opportunity.

“Declan fought fierce hard,” he said, “he’s a fierce threat, he can score from anywhere, he’s a great striker of the ball.

Declan Dalton of Cork scores a point, under pressure from Jack Grealish of Galway. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“The one thing he’s doing, he’s working fierce hard for us at the moment and he’s brought that to his game. He has got himself in fantastic shape.

“Obviously, he was left off the panel last year and he has a point to prove as well. He’s got himself in good shape and ready to go.”

Equally, Eoin Downey at full-back has belied his tender years but Ryan hasn’t been at all surprised with the Glen Rovers’ man’s progress in stepping in so seamlessly to senior inter-county action.

“We brought Eoin in as a minor, he was only 17, when we were involved with the 20s,” he said. “If he was eligible to play, he would have started in that championship, at 17 he was good enough to play U20.

He’s learning his trade, he’s still kind of a slip of a thing, he’s trying to get a bit stronger.

"He wants to play, he wants to be involved, he has a great attitude.”