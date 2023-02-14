Larry McCarthy calls on Cork clubs to provide support for referees

GAA President Larry McCarthy has challenged the clubs of Cork to develop and encourage new referees.

Cork native McCarthy, who represents the New York County Board, begins his final year of the presidency this weekend as his successor for 2024-27 is elected at the GAA’s annual Congress. Last Friday night, he was the guest of honour at the 19th 96FM/C103 Sports Star of the Year Awards at Rochestown Park Hotel and used his keynote address to push those present to take positive action with regard to match officials.

Noting how his office brought him into contact with a great number of people, McCarthy relayed how the words, “Now that I have you…,” were rarely followed by a good comment.

“At best, it’s a suggestion,” he laughed, “but at worst it can be a finger poked in your chest.

“But, now that I have you – what are you going to do about referees? What are you going to do to train and develop them?

“We see it with the number of games we have and not enough referees, but the idea of taking up refereeing is hardly an enticing one.

“When a corner-forward misses a sitter or a goalkeeper lets in a clinger, we’re quick to forgive but woe betide the referee who gets a call wrong.

“I speak at clubs all over the country and I ask people what they’re doing for referees and I see the eyes drop to the floor as if people are looking for worms. All of us need to do more because there are no games without referees.”

McCarthy’s speech was second-last action of an enjoyable night, just prior to the President presenting the award of overall winner to Nemo Rangers footballer Kevin O’Donovan. The Cork player had been honoured with the November monthly award after helping his club to mark their centenary year with victory in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC, a record 23rd title.

As ever, the judges had a difficult task in picking a winner from those who had been chosen as monthly winners, but few could argue with the choice of O’Donovan. Another of those who had picked up a monthly award, Ben Cunningham of St Finbarr’s, was the selection for the Kieran O’Driscoll Helping Hand Award, which recognises the achievements of a young player and chimes with the late co-commentator’s championing of youth.

Of course, O’Driscoll spent many an hour in the commentary box with his fellow St Brogan’s College teacher Paudie Palmer, who tragically died in January after a road accident at the end of December.

Paudie, who was of course also an Echo columnist, was remembered with a touching montage. Unsurprisingly, the final audio clip brought a laugh to those present as it involved Paudie noting that an unfortunate player had stopped a speeding sliothar with his rear end, “and that will surely require some Sudocrem tonight”.

His calling of Cork’s All-Ireland football win in 2010 was also prominent and that victory was the county’s first in two decades, since the two in a row of 1989 and 1990. A key member of that panel, Tony Davis, was the recipient of the other main gong on Friday, the Distinguished Career Award.

A classy defender for Cork, winning All-Ireland senior, U21, junior and minor medals, Davis was also integral to his club O’Donovan Rossa winning county, Munster and All-Ireland football titles in a never-to-be-forgotten period in 1992 and 1993.

With such a medal haul, it would be easy to be conceited but, unsurprisingly, Davis acknowledged his good fortune in the family he was born into and the club he played for, allowing him to realise his dreams.

It would be easy to look at Cork’s success back then and negatively compare it with now, but Davis expressed optimism for what the future holds, given the talent coming through.

As usual, the man knitting everything together was Finbarr McCarthy, who brought his unique mix of insight and humour to the role, ensuring that the evening never dragged at any stage.

In recalling the late Donal Lehane of the Rochestown Park -after whom the Distinguished Career Award is name - Finbarr remembered his Donal’s advice was always, “Have the beef.” No doubt it was as succulent as ever, but the hake was delicious too.