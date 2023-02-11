Rochestown outgunned by stronger St Brendan's in Corn Uí Mhuirí final

St Brendan’s Killarney 1-12 St Francis College Rochestown 1-4

A more powerful St Brendan’s swept to their 24th Corn Uí Mhuirí title to keep the cup in the Kingdom for another season after dominating much of the final in Mallow on Saturday.

The sporting Gods certainly didn’t smile on St Francis College, shorn of three forwards from the start through injury though two did make an appearance in the second half and then losing midfielder Kevin Lyons during the week.

And even this his replacement Barry Kelleher added to the list by going off injured after just nine minutes.

There was an obvious difference in the physical stakes and this had an obvious influence notably up front for the Cork school, whose lighter forwards struggled against stronger opponents though they were competitive in the first half.

Rochestown trailed by just two points at the interval, 0-5, to 0-3, and would have accepted this position given all the upheavals and the chances squandered by their opponents.

Goalkeeper Mikey O'Connell saves from St. Brendan's College's Cillian Courtney during the Corn Uí Mhuirí final in Mallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Kerry side showed their intent from the throw-in, won by John Kelleher who immediately pumped the ball in the direction of Luke Crowley. His point inside 20 seconds was ominous though Rochestown responded straight away.

A Sean Coakley free tied matters and St Brendan’s went almost 17 minutes before adding to their tally, Alex Hennigan edging his side in front again with Crowley making it 0-3 to 0-1 a minute later.

Still, Rochestown remained unflustered and hit back with two of their own also in quick succession, both points coming the boot of Evan O’Connor, who finished superbly on both occasions, 0-3 each after 20 minutes.

Back came the Killarney school with another lead point, courtesy of Crowley’s third, but they wasted a couple of clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities approaching the interval.

Their defence was opened up, leaving Callum Cronin bearing down on goal only to be dragged down by Rochestown captain Louis Dwane-Fogarty for a blatant penalty.

Up stepped Aodhan O’Neill to take the kick only to drag it left and wide with O’Connell diving in the opposite direction In injury-time Hennigan kicked his second point to leave Rochestown 0-5 to 0-3 adrift and still in the contest.

St Brendan’s, though, dictated matters on the resumption, nailing five points without response as Rocestown endured a scoreless half-an-hour before Coakley fisted in a goal, eight minutes from the end of regulation time, 0-10 to 1-3.

But, the defending champions cancelled it out with a goal straight from the kick-out Kelleher bursting through to score with a rasping drive.

Rochstown supporters in fine voice in Mallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for St Brendan’s: L Crowley 0-5 (0-1 f), J Kelleher 1-1, A Hennigan 0-3, T Moynihan 0-2, J Moynihan 0-1.

St Francis College: S Coakley 1-1 (0-1 f), E O’Connor 0-2, M O’Rourke 0-1.

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: M O’Connell (St Michael’s); F Leahy (do), D Buckley (Douglas), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); C O’Neill (do), L Dwane-Fogarty (Douglas, c), D O’Callaghan (do); B Kelliher (Carrigaline), M O’Rourke (Cobh); E O’Connor (Ballygarvan), S Coakley (Douglas), B Fraher (Nemo Rangers); R Hanley (Douglas), D Howard (Shamrocks), O McAdoo (St Michael’s).

Subs: J Burke (Douglas) for Kelleher injured 9, H Quilligan (Douglas) for Fraher half-time, M O’Mahony (Ballygarvan) for O’Callaghan 38, C O’Keeffe (Douglas) for Howard 45, T Vaughan (Carrigaline) for Hanley 51.

ST BRENDAN’S: S O’Meara; M Lynch, C Lynch (c), J Williams; S Fitzgerald, K O’Shea, J Moynihan; J Kelleher, D Ryan; T Moynihan, A O’Neill, A Hannigan; C Cronin, L Crowley, C Courtney.

Subs: P Moynihan for Courtney 41, N O’Carroll for Cronin injured 50, E Kelly for Williams 58, L Daly for J Moynihan 59, S Doolan for T Moynihan 60.

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).