Cork City and Cobh end preseason with spirited draw in Mayfield

Cork City 1 Cobh Ramblers 1

CORK City and Cobh Ramblers preseason came to an end in Mayfield on Friday evening with the two rivals playing out a 1-1 draw.

It was a friendly that came to life in the second half with a header from Wilson Waweru getting quickly cancelled out by Ruairi Keating, who knocked in a penalty.

This was their first meeting since the Ramblers beat City 1-0 in the 2022 Munster Senior Cup final, and the rivalry was as intense as ever, with the friendly status of this fixture having no impact on the flow of the game.

Players were fired up and looking for the win, with an early collision between Jack Doherty and Matt Healy resulting in a booking for both players. That set the tone for 90 minutes, that often saw City’s passing game halted by a well-drilled Cobh defence.

Colin Healy had his team line up in a 3-5-2 formation, the same system he has been using throughout preseason. City deployed Cian Bargary and Kevin Čustovic out wide and they dominated the wings.

But each ball put in was dealt with by an organised Cobh defence that was complimented by a lively attack featuring Doherty. He was able to use his close control to pull City apart, but he was unable to put together a chance that really tested Jimmy Corcoran.

After a first half that was highlighted by a driven shot from outside the box from Čustovic that went narrowly wide, City improved greatly in the final third. They managed to turn their possession into genuine attempts on goal, with Barry Coffey having the first chance after cutting inside in the area. Darragh Burke saved this and the rebound went to Bargary, who fired this over from point-blank range.

At this point, it looked like a goal for City was inevitable. Then Cobh broke and a cross found an unmarked Waweru and he headed in to make it 1-0.

City pushed right up from the restart and won a corner that Albin Winbo curled in. This was flicked on inside the area and cleared off the line by Cobh, and just as they picked themselves, the referee pointed to the spot.

Keating stood over this and put the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal. Darragh Burke guessed right but the ball had too much pace on it and it beat the goalkeeper.

City finished out the better of the two teams, with Ethon Varian forcing a late chance. This came to nothing and the referee blew up, ending the first Cork derby of the year as a 1-1 draw.

It was a testing encounter between two rivals that could meet in the final of the Munster Senior Cup as they are on opposite sides of the draw. Until that happens, the two teams will play their first games of the league season next Friday evening.

Cork City take on Bohemians at Turner’s Cross and Cobh will make the short trip to Tralee to play First Division newcomers Kerry FC.

As the two teams go their separate ways, there was a lingering sense of full circle for City as their return to the First Division saw a Cork derby at Turner’s Cross and their last game before going back into the top flight was also against Cobh Ramblers.

CORK CITY: Jimmy Corcoran; Cian Coleman, Matt Healy, Ally Gilchrist, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating, Barry Coffey, Cian Bargary, Darragh Crowley, Josh Honohan, Kevin Čustovic.

Subs: Jonas Häkkinen for Josh Honohan (67), Ethon Varian for Darragh Crowley (67), Daniel Kerzic for Cian Bargary (67), Albin Winbo for Matt Healy (67), Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh for Barry Coffey (82).

COBH RAMBLERS: Darragh Burke; Michael McCarthy, Cian Browne, Justin Eguaibor, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons, Pierce Philips, Jake Hegarty, Jack Doherty, Tiernan O’Brien McAllister, Jason Abbott.

Subs: David Bosnjkak for Jake Hegarty (63), Wilson Waweru for Jack Doherty (63), Charlie O’Brien for Michael McCarthy (79).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea