Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 22:05

U20 Six Nations: Ireland beat France in a thriller at Musgrave Park

Full house on Leeside saw a flurry of tries in a classic contest that ended in a two-point Irish victory
Joy for Ireland at Musgrave Park. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Derek daly

Ireland 33 France 31   

A last-gasp penalty from outstanding out-half Sam Prendergast ensured that Ireland’s Grand Slam dreams remained alive after a thrilling U20 Six Nation’s victory over France at Musgrave Park on Friday evening.

Sam Prendergast kicks a penalty. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
 Ireland dominated the opening minutes, forcing France to concede a number of early penalties, and they took the lead through a penalty from Prendergast in the 10th minute.

Ireland only had to wait three minutes to get that first try when tight head Paddy McCarthy, who had scored in the 27-44 win over Wales last week, burrowed over from close range after the Irish maul had gotten close.

The French needed a score quickly, and they got it, when second-row Hugo Auradou drove over under the posts in the 19th minute with the aid of a latch by the burly tight head Zaccharie Affane.

The impressive Prendergast kept the scoreboard moving with a 25th-minute penalty, and on the half-hour mark the French were reduced to 14 men when Affane was yellow-carded at the same time as Galwegians winger Hugh Gavin wriggled over in the left corner to score.

Ireland's Hugh Gavin scores a try against France at Musgrave Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Despite being a man down the big French pack were still able to maul Ireland over the line, with lock Brent Liufau crashing over in the 35th minute.

France were temporarily reduced to thirteen when openside Lenni Nouchi was also sin-binned in the 38th minute, and although Ireland went for the jugular they were unable to cross again, and had to settle for a 20-14 half-time lead.

Prendergast nailed a 40m penalty in the 43rd minute. However, loose head George Hadden was sin-binned in the 53rd minute and five minutes later the French capitalised when Émilen Gailleton, Hugo Reus and Nicolas Depoortere combined to put winger Theo Attissogbe away to score in the left corner.

Ireland second-row Diarmuid Mangan was then yellow-carded for a high hit, and France kept the pedal to the floor when Nouchi dived over to score off a 62nd-minute maul to give France a 23-24 lead.

It was now Ireland’s turn to issue a response with last week’s man of the match, Brian Gleeson burrowing over from close range to regain the lead.

France struck straight back with a try from Enzo Benmegal in the right corner and Hugo Reus nailed the touchline conversion to put them back in front.

Sam Prendergast missed a penalty from his own half in the 79th minute, but a minute later he had a much easier attempt from 30m and he made no mistake, to send the Musgrave Park crowd wild.

Ireland huddle up in their U20 Six Nations tie against France. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy
Scorers for Ireland: Prendergast (4 pens, 3 cons), P McCarthy, Gavin, Gleeson (1 try each).    

France: Raffy (2 cons), Reus (1 con), Auradou, Liufau, Attissogbe, Nouchi, Benmegal (1 try each). 

IRELAND: McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy (UCD/Leinster, capt.), P McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); Mangan (UCD/Leinster), O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Subs: D Sheahan (UCC/Munster) for G McCarthy (46), G McCarthy for D Sheahan (56), Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster) and O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster) for Quinn and O’Tighearnaigh (57).

FRANCE: Bielle-Biarrey; Attissogbe, Depoortere, Gailleton, Benmegal; Raffy, Carbonneau; Penverne, Massa, Affane; Auradou, Liufau; Jegou, Nouchi, Gazzotti.  

Subs: Lacombre for Massa (40), Reus for Raffy (51), Ferte for Bielle-Biarrey (60), Chinarro for Auradou (66), Pakihivatau and Tabarot for Penverne and Affane (71), Castro for Jegou (75), Auradou for Chinarro (80).

Referee: Angus Mabey (NZR)        

