Daniel O'Mahony's Sigerson Cup displays for UCC show why he'll be key for Cork this season

UCC got there in the end, but they made life very hard for themselves in their Sigerson Cup semi-final victory over TU Dublin during the week, winning by 1-12 to 0-13 on a tricky surface at Dr Cullen Park, Carlow.

Their previous two appearances were marathon affairs, blowing leads against the Belfast pair of Queens and St Mary’s to be dragged into extra-time and ultimately penalties before holding their nerve to progress each time.

And for a while against their Dublin opponents, it looked as if game three was heading in the same direction because College had seen their seven-point advantage whittled down to just two and were under the cosh.

They experienced some hairy moments. The perils of the short kick-out late in games when players are tired and prone to lapses in concentration almost came back to haunt them. Never was the concession of a 45 more welcome.

And TUD could justifiably claim they would have been entitled to a penalty as one of their players went tumbling under a dodgy challenge from a College defender, but referee David Gough wasn’t interested.

In truth, UCC should have been out of sight long before the final whistle, but they squandered a succession of chances and kept TUD in the contest, grateful for a couple of key players in defence who held it together in that frantic finale.

Keeper Dylan Foley (Éire Óg) has already entered Sigerson folklore with his heroics in saving penalties and twice he kept his goal intact with timely interventions in the second half, when TUD eventually found a way through Daniel O’Mahony’s full-back line.

Cork manager John Cleary will have been thrilled with the performance of the Knocknagree defender, whose display epitomised the heart and courage of the lads in the Skull and Crossbones jerseys.

His power, pace and composure on the ball allied to a gritty determination to win every 50-50 collision and even those not in his favour showed what Cork were missing last season when O’Mahony’s work commitments stalled his growing inter-county career.

He’s back, now though, and how both UCC and Cork are benefitting from his presence in his primary duties in the first instance and then his distribution and support of the player with the leather.

Cleary will also have been pleased by the contributions from others in his flock, Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Shane Merritt (Mallow), Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) and Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys). O’Mahony underlined his importance in the scoring stakes with a game-high 0-6 of which 0-4 came from play while Herlihy did his Cork chances no harm at all with three points in an eye-catching display of finishing.

Cathail O'Mahony has excelled for UCC in the Sigerson Cup. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

The only goal came at a critical stage just before half-time following a move involving Merritt and Cronin for Dylan Geaney (Dingle) to show great composure in supplying a cracking finish for a 1-7 to 0-4 interval advantage.

While UCC celebrated hearing the final whistle with relief, too, Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) sampled the acute disappointment of being on the losing side.

BALANCE

College’s win, however, leaves the Cork management with a dilemma ahead of the next Division 2 league game against Dublin at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Sunday.

That’s because the Sigerson final is on Wednesday against UL in a repeat of their round 1 meeting at storm-lashed Mardyke with Waterford IT the venue, all involved keeping their fingers crossed for more favourable conditions on this occasion.

Still, Cleary and co have balanced the needs of their Sigerson contingent well to date, players combining Sunday games with the county with mid-week college action and sure it all comes to a climax next week anyway.

And the fact that it’s a Munster derby at a Munster venue surely adds to the occasion especially as there’s a strong Cork link to the UL side, too.

Last year’s beaten finalists are back in another decider hoping to go one better after losing to University of Galway, having impressed greatly in overcoming DCU by 3-12 to 0-12 in their semi-final.