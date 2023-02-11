Graham Cummins: Cracks show at Liverpool as Klopp comes under real pressure

IN 2010, then Blackburn Rovers manager Sam Allardyce famously claimed that he would be better suited to managing Real Madrid than the English club.

It’s often asked whether managers of weaker sides could manage top teams in the Premier League.

If recent history is anything to go by, the answer is no.

David Moyes was a failure during his brief time at Manchester United manager having been being a success at Everton, and Graham Potter is currently failing with Chelsea having been highly regarded as one of the best managers in the league during his time with in charge of Brighton.

West Ham United manager David Moyes.

You could put forward the argument that Brendan Rodgers, who went from Swansea to Liverpool, was kind of a success as he came close to guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title.

On the other side, we could ask the question if someone like Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp could manage sides at the bottom of the league or are they dependent on a massive budget to be a success.

CRITICISM

Looking at this season, if Klopp was in charge of a club fighting relegation, he doesn’t seem capable of handling the criticism that comes the way of a manager whose team struggle each week. Therefore he couldn’t manage a Southampton or a Bournemouth.

Liverpool are currently on a downward spiral. They are bottom of the form table since the resumption of the league after the World Cup.

His behaviour towards the media; refusing to answer one individual’s question, was petty, childish, and doesn’t reflect well on him or on Liverpool Football Club as a whole.

Players are often told that they represent the club no matter what, and that they should always portray themselves in a good light.

I don’t see why the manager should be any different; Klopp’s behaviour has tarnished Liverpool a little.

He is in a position that he has not been in before with the English media; one where he is under constant scrutiny and his future at the club is being questioned.

He’s all smiles and a friendly man when things are going well, but with the team struggling, as they are now, his demeanour and attitude towards respected journalists is not acceptable.

As a manager of a top Premier League club, you have to handle criticism the right way and be prepared for the fact that not everything written or spoken about you is going to be positive.

The way he reacted by refusing to answer the questions from a particular journalist, made things personal. He has to understand that the man is just doing his job by rightfully writing negative things about Liverpool and Klopp.

He doesn’t work for Liverpool football club. It’s his job to give his honest opinion, not to write positive things about the club even when the team is underperforming.

Klopp is playing a risky game. I don’t think he is aware of the power and influence the media have.

If the media turn against Klopp and constantly write negative stories, then Liverpool fans reading those comments will be influenced and will question if the right man is in charge of the club or if it is time for a change.

I believe Klopp is the right man for the job. If he were to leave, is there anyone better to replace him?

Steven Gerrard was meant to be the German’s successor, but his failed audition with Aston Villa has cast serious reservations about the former Liverpool captain returning to the club.

I feel that Klopp has thrown in the towel and just wants the season to end. He might be rejuvenated for their Champions League campaign, but I don’t see any fight in him for competing in the Premier League.

I can’t blame him either. The whole point of competing is that you have a chance of winning. Liverpool have no hope of winning the title and little chance of reaching the top four.

There can be no excuses next season. He has almost eight months to plan for it, which he will need because there are major changes needed to the current squad if they are going to be back among the top teams next season because others will strengthen, and investment is needed at Liverpool.