Cork City v Bohs: Graham Cummins previews Premier Division opener at Turner's Cross

After lifting the First Division title in 2022, Colin Healy's side face a big step up in quality
David Brooks, Castleview, battles Ethon Varian and Cian Bargary, Cork City FC, in the Munster Senior Cup quarter-final. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Graham Cummins

FRIDAY: Premier Division: Cork City v Bohemians, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

WHEN the fixtures were released, Cork City’s main concern would have been that they were given a home match on the opening day. 

They wouldn’t have been too worried about what opposition they faced. After gaining promotion, and with the takeover of the club completed by Dermot Usher during the off-season, there is a buzz around the club at the moment and it feels like the good times are coming back to City, and the team will want to use and build on that momentum.

The opening day fixtures are special occasions, and there is always a fantastic atmosphere in the matches no matter what stadium they are played in, but I expect Turner's Cross tonight will be a little bit more special than any other ground in the league. 

The fans will be out in their numbers to support the team, and it’s up to the players to respond and build on that. 

The players would have been looking forward to this moment since they clinched promotion last October and will be delighted that the opening fixture is at Turner's Cross and not away from home. Maybe there would be less expectation on them if they were beginning their campaign away from the Cross. 

I don’t think many would predict City getting a positive result against Bohemians if the fixture was in Dalymount Park tonight. However, supporters will be going to Turner's Cross with many of them expecting City to get all three points. Despite that extra pressure, I believe it is something that players will relish.

Cork City's Danny Murphy, Cian Coleman, new owner Dermot Usher, Zara Foley and Colin Healy, ahead of the new season. Picture: Doug Minihane
These City players are out to prove to everyone that they are good enough to be Premier Division players. 

TOP TIER

One player that I am particularly interested in seeing in the top tier is Cian Murphy. The Tipperary native began last season in sensational form, and it seemed to be that when Murphy played well, so did City. However his performances in the second half of the season did not match those in the first part, and his six-goal league tally must be seen as a disappointment. 

I believe that he was targeted by opposition teams as the main threat based on his successful season in 2021, and that was one of the reasons for his reduced goal return. 

This year, I believe teams will be unaware of his strengths and he could have a big impact for City.

There are a lot of games where City will be without possession for the majority of the match, meaning opposition teams might play a higher defensive line against, which will leave space in behind for Murphy to run into. The striker's greatest strength is his pace, and he will get more of an opportunity to use it this year than he did last season when teams played a lot deeper.

Bohs will be a tough challenge. Despite having a poor campaign last season, they are a good side. Declan Devine’s teams are known for being hard workers and I expect nothing less from Bohs tonight. I expect them to be very solid defensively. They also have a lot to offer in attack with players like James Akintunde, Dylan Connolly and Jonathan Afolabi. 

It’s going to be a difficult game, but these fixtures are what City have worked so hard for over the past two years.

