Ally Gilchrist: Cork City must aim high on Premier Division return

AFTER enjoying such a successful campaign during his maiden season with the club, Cork City defender Ally Gilchrist is itching for the year ahead with the Rebel Army.

The Scottish defender was one of the standout players during City’s title-winning campaign last year and is hoping to be part of more success on Leeside.

“Pre-season has been really good. Last season I missed a lot of it because of injury but I’ve not really missed a day this time. The lads have been really good. All the lads came back really fit. It’s been really positive this year. Everyone is fitting in well.

"The new lads have been great in the dressing room and you can see the quality that they bring to the team as well. It’s been a really positive pre-season. The new lads have settled in really quickly. They have been brilliant so far.

“Being able to be part of preseason sessions this year, I feel has helped me mentally more than physically. My body has always been used to being able to play games and all that. I’ve played a lot of games now. I think it will help me mentally. It will help my preparation and stuff.

“It’s been a difficult preseason in terms of the work we have done to get ourselves right for the season. There have been days. But the coaches have managed the load really well. It’s just been all positive and all the lads have enjoyed it.”

Despite only returning to the Premier Division, Gilchrist believes that the players should be aiming for more than just staying in the division.

“I think as players we have to be ambitious. Our aim shouldn’t be to avoid relegation, we have to aim higher than that. We have to be looking for as best as we can.

We need to be positive and see how far we can take it. I think we want to get off to a good start and then see where we can take it from there.

“Qualifying for Europe would be a great success for the club but at the same time that isn’t going to be an easy task. It is a difficult league and there are a lot of good teams in it.

"I do see the title battle being between Shamrock Rovers and Derry City. They have recruited very well to what were already strong squads.

POINT TO PROVE

“I think the lads will approach this year with the mentality that we have a point to prove. City are a huge club. The club belongs in the top division.

"It should have never been in the First Division. We all got a point to prove and we all have to show how good we are.

We have to have that mentality that we are going to put it up to every team we face this season.”

Looking ahead to their opening day fixture, Gilchrist is aware of how difficult that task against Bohemians is going to be. Having worked under Bohs manager Declan Devine during their time together at Derry, Gilchrist knows better than most how prepared Devine will have the Gypsies.

“It’s going to be a tough game. Bohs are hard to play against. There’s been a bit of talk about how they can’t get defenders into the club, and other things but Bohs are Bohs. They are a big club. They have Deccy, who I know well. He is going to have them ready. I expect that they will be sharp and ready to play.

"They will be very good going forward. We are definitely not going to underestimate them. They are a very good side.

ATMOSPHERE

"I expect it will be a really good atmosphere as well and it is a game that I am looking forward to.

“I think we have to be confident in our own ability but at the same time we have to be careful. We know their strengths. They are quick, and strong. They will be well organised. It’s going to be a real challenge but we are looking forward to it. I think we need to back ourselves this year, and the Bohs game will tell a lot about where we are.

“I think it is important that we try to win our home games and then pick up points on the road. They are all going to be difficult games but that is what we worked so hard for last season, to have these types of fixtures."