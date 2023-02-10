John Horgan: Cork hurlers will be fired up for Galway rematch

ANOTHER stage on the league journey, the longest one that Cork will undertake in the new season’s campaign when they encounter Galway on Sunday.

Both will be buoyed to a certain extent after their opening-day victories, Galway coming away from Wexford Park, never an easy venue to extract anything from, with a fairly comprehensive win over the home team.

In doing so they also took back the Walsh Cup with them, the final of the pre-season competition doubling up with the league points on offer.

With Cork having bagged the Munster League trophy and the NHL win over Limerick, both counties have made positive starts to a season that they hope will bring greater glory as it progresses.

Cork’s Tommy O'Connell signs autographs after beating Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

There was a similarity to both counties opening national league wins, both putting their foot on the accelerator to a much greater extent in the second half.

Wexford had the upper hand against Galway in the opening 35 minutes but their conversion rate didn’t match their possession while Cork went in at half-time in a precarious position of being eight points in arrears against Tipperary.

The second-half riposte will have delighted Pat Ryan and Galway boss HenryShefflin but both are wise enough not to get carried away with anything at this early juncture in the season.

When the teams run on the pitch at Salthill on Sunday there will be the memory of their last competitive collision in the All-Ireland quarter-final when Galway prevailed by a point.

Many would be of the opinion that Cork would have won that game if there had been one or two changes to the starting 15 and possession that they had been turned into scores.

But that’s not here nor there now, it’s a new dawn, a new backroom team, new additions to the squad and renewed optimism.

Salthill is another one of those venues where you have to earn your crust if you are going to come away with the points on offer. Yes, a venue never wins a game but you have to deal with sometimes difficult conditions with a very strong wind coming in from the sea.

CONTENDERS

Galway are the fancy of many to be Limerick’s main challengers in this year’s race for the MacCarthy Cup. There is a school of thought that Henry Shefflin needed the first year of his manager’s tenure to get things done the way that he wanted and in the All-Ireland semi-final they might well have beaten Limerick.

Many view them as the team with the best-scoring potential outside of Limerick and against Wexford last weekend they had 11 different scorers.

Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon and Evan Niland are three very dangerous attackers when the supply from outside is right.

Galway forward Evan Niland. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Jason Flynn and Pádraic Mannion are experienced campaigners and placing them second in the list of leading All-Ireland contenders is probably justified.

Their second-half performance against Wexford was a bit of a cruise, outscoring their opponents by 0-13 to 0-5.

Cork’s second–half performance against Tipp was very encouraging too but in any league campaign, you are going to get highs and lows.

Personnel will change from one game to the next and it’s all about having a settled team with the right blend in place for the championship.

Mixing things up has to be done by all team bosses, otherwise, what’s the point of having a squad?

When the first championship team is announced by Pat Ryan it’s likely that it will be the first time that it plays together this year. That’s just the way it is, injuries and other factors will decree that.

Cork’s attitude has delighted the management thus far even though it’s far too early to be making too much out of anything.

Cork’s Conor Cahalane celebrates the win over Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Every management wants to get things off on the right foot, get a few wins under the belt but the way the league is structured now, the final, in particular, so close to the start of the championship, the brakes might be applied to some extent as it progresses.

There is not one manager who will make the league his priority, all the more so after the events of last season.

That’s not saying it’s not important anymore, of course, it is in trying to assemble the best team that will give you the best chance in the championship.

Pat Ryan will be very anxious to integrate some new players into the equation, players he has seen at firsthand in his successful tenure at U20 level and he knows more than anyone what these fellows can be capable of.

Seamus Flanagan is one of the best full-forwards in the game but last Saturday night he was well policed by Eoin Downey who was filling in for his brother Robert who had done a fine job in the Munster League.

Could we have a situation where the two Downeys will be vying with each other for the number three jersey?

Another aspect from the game against Limerick last weekend that will have pleased the management was the manner with which the two goals were converted. Both were well executed and goals make all the difference at the end of most days.

What Ryan wants most of all from the coming weeks is intense competition for places, not the team selecting itself but players going at it hammer and tongs for that starting place.

He wants the input from the bench at the appropriate time to have a similar impact that we have seen from Limerick in the past few years The performance rather than the result can be more important at times during the league, the attitude, application and desire being prioritised.

Sunday’s showdown in Salthill is nicely set up to be one of those league games when both will have a go, get a second win under the belt and get a bit more confidence into the younger players hoping to make the big breakthrough.

At the end of the day, though, things will be put into perspective, it’s a league game in the month of February, not a crunch championship game in May or June.