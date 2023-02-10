Cork Basketball: Super League derby grabs the attention as Brunell face Glanmire

ANOTHER Cork derby to whet the appetite of Cork basketball fans as Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell host Women’s Super League Leaders The Address UCC Glanmire at the Parochial Hall on Sunday.

It certainly was a good week for Glanmire after their impressive win over Trinity Meteors and coach Mark Scannell will not be taking anything for granted going into this game.

Scannell said: “We played some superb basketball in the second half against Meteors and I thought as a team we battled like trojans when the game was hung in the balance.”

Looking ahead to the Brunell clash coach Scannell has warned his team not to take anything for granted.

“We know Brunell are playing without any professionals in recent weeks but credit to their Irish players they have shown great maturity playing against all teams in the league.

“Derby games can sometimes go against the grain, but I am confident we will have enough once we stick to the game plan,” added Scannell.

Mia Furlong, UCC Glanmire breaking past Sarah Kenny, Trinity Meteors. Picture: Dan Linehan

Looking at Glanmire against Meteors they showed a side to their game that was needed to topple a side that already had inflicted two defeats on them this season.

Claire O’Sullivan was simply awesome at both ends of the floor and if the former Irish Senior International can maintain this form Glanmire will retain their title.

Amy Dooley has struggled on the scoring front in this campaign but on Sunday last she showed another side to her game with an outstanding display on the boards.

American Brittany Byrd is a class act when in full flow and her professional partner Khia Rasheed is a wholehearted player.

Aine McKenna has had a chequered career with Glanmire over many years and she really showed her class when the game was on the line with a stunning floater and consecutive three-pointers.

Loyalty is something that’s hard to find in many sports, but McKenna should be commended with the contribution she has given Glanmire for the last 13 years at the top tier.

Mia Furlong, who was called up to the Irish team for this week’s senior international, hasn't quite shown the form she produced last season.

Simone O’Shea continues to impress when called off the bench and coach Scannell will be delighted with her progress with Annaliese Murphy a solid player off the bench with her pinpoint shooting.

It has been a very disappointing season for Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell with only one win in their last nine games.

The problems with having no professionals is now well documented and this looks to be the scenario for the remainder of the campaign.

Edel Thornton continues to put together double figures in every game but in truth, Brunell don’t have consistent scorers among their Irish players.

Hard to judge the credentials of coach Liam Culloty in his first season at the helm but he should be commended for keeping the show on the road in difficult circumstances.

Hard to even consider Brunell causing a shock in this game as they are bound to be overrun by their Cork opponents.

SOLID

Fr Mathew’s put in solid performance against DCU Mercy despite losing to the Dublin side and this week they are on the road again when they face University of Galway Mystics.

Coach Niamh Dwyer has had another inconsistent season, but they are signs in recent weeks there is improvement in the squad.

On the flip side of the coin, veteran Grainne Dwyer continues to be their leading scorer on a weekly basis and that doesn’t augur well when you have two professionals in your team.

On this occasion, Mathew’s should have the measure of their Galway opponents.