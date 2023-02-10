Corn Uí Mhuirí preview: Can Rochestown end Kerry's control of schools football?

SATURDAY: Corn Uí Mhuiri final: St Francis College Rochestown v St Brendan’s Killarney, Mallow, 1pm.

HISTORY and tradition weigh heavily against St Francis College’s hopes of ending Kerry schools’ domination of the province’s blue riband post-primary schools senior football championship.

The Killarney school attempt to keep the famous trophy in the Kingdom for an 11th successive year while Rochestown hope to emulate Colaiste Chriost Ri’s 2011 triumph, the last time the cup crossed the county bounds.

St Brendan’s top the roll-of-honour with 23 titles compared to their opponents’ lone success way back in 1950 though they managed to reach the 2015 final, losing to Pobailscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne narrowly in a replay.

This is the Kerry school’s fourth successive appearance in the decider and with seven survivors from last year’s successful campaign, you can see why St Brendan’s are warm favourites.

Yet, Rochestown have qualified for the final on merit, winning all five games, scoring a grand total of 10-62, averaging around 2-12 per outing and conceding just one goal en route for an average of 0-9 against.

The voyage started with a 1-17 to 0-13 win over their Dingle rivals, Sean Coakley (Douglas) supplying the goal and they netted four times next time out, when overpowering Presentation Miltown by 4-15 to 0-7 with two from Miceal O’Mahony (Ballygarvan), Coakley again and captain Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers).

Rochestown ensured they preserved their 100% record in qualifying for the knock-out stage with a 3-10 to 0-10 victory over Skibbereen Community School, Coakley once more on the mark as were Evan O’Connor (Douglas) and Rob Hanley (do).

The Cork school compiled 1-10 in their quarter-final and semi-final games, Coakley chalking up his fourth goal in the six-point success against St Flannan’s, who found a way through for a goal of their own while Mark O’Rourke (Cobh) struck for the crucial goal against Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh to book their spot in the decider. Injuries have impacted, however, particularly in attack where Hayes, O’Mahony and Harry Quilligan (Douglas) had to sit out the last two games though the latter pair tog out.

HUGE LOSS

Hayes is a huge loss having accumulated 1-19 in his three outings before a hamstring injury ended his season while O’Mahony and Quilligan contributed 2-2 and 0-8 respectively from equally limited appearances.

Defensively, Rochestown have been sound throughout with keeper Michael O’Connell (St Michael’s) behind Douglas pair David Buckley and captain Louis Dwane-Fogarty at full-back and centre-back with Fionnan Leahy (St Michael’s) and Tim O’Brien (Nemo Rangers) reliable corner-backs and Callum O’Neill (do) and Donnacha O’Callaghan (Douglas) on the flanks.

O’Rourke partners Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan) at midfield, Derry Howard (Shamrocks) leads the forward line, where Evan O’Connell (Douglas) has contributed 1-9 and Oliver McAdoo (St Michael’s) and Billy Fraher (Nemo Rangers) complete the sextet.

Kevin Lyons, St Francis College, Rochestown, is challenged by Adam Laverty, Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh in the semi-final. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

There’s inter-county experience, too, with O’Connell a 2021 Cork minor while O’Brien and Coakley played last season as did Hayes to underline his loss to the team.

This is a powerful St Brendan’s combination, lethal in attack, notably in the full-forward line of Callum Cronin, Luke Crowley and Alex Hennigan.

Cronin has helped himself to 5-5, Hennigan 4-10 and Crowley 0-13 from just the two knock-out wins over Hamilton High School Bandon and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee.

Midfielder John Kelleher is a major player and a noted finisher, too, reflected in his 3-7 while wing-back Cillian Courtney’s 3-3 underlines his threat when surging forward. The Kerry side posted an impressive 15-63 en route, averaging 3-12 and conceding 3-55, 0-12 on average. They scored 2-16 in their last two outings and kept clean sheets, too.

Their team, too, is dotted with Kerry minors from the last two campaigns, including Kelleher, Crowley and Cian Lynch from 2021 and keeper Shay O’Meara, corner-back Maidhci Lynch and forward Aodhan O’Neill from last season.

Cork, though, twice held the upper hand in their meetings with Kerry, squeezing a 1-15 to 1-14 semi-final victory in 2021 and a far more emphatic 3-11 to 0-9 Munster final success last summer.

St Brendan’s draw their players from the likes of Dr Croke’s, Glenflesk, Fossa and Kilcummin and as per usual there’s a son of a former ‘great’ involved, Jamie Moynihan, whose father Seamus tasted glory in the green and gold jersey.