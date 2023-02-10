World Cup-bound Ireland include Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly for friendlies

MEGAN Connolly will return to the Irish Women’s National Team for this month’s friendlies against China and Germany in Spain after missing out on the end of their World Cup qualifying campaign over an injury picked up last September.

The Girls in Green will play their first game on February 22 at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador with kick-off set for 2pm (local time) and their second fixture will be behind closed doors.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder was forced off during Ireland’s 1-0 win over Finland, and that sidelined her for the remaining fixtures in Slovakia and Scotland.

The other Cork representative is Denise O’Sullivan, who has 98 international caps to her name.

Lily Agg, who is declared for Ireland through her Cork-born grandmother, has also been summoned by Vera Pauw. She wrote her name into Irish football folklore last September by scoring the goal that qualified the country for the World Cup play-offs for the first time, ever.

The squad also features two new additions; Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion and Washington Spirit midfielder Marissa Sheva. Mannion has played underage football with England and she was an unused substitute for their senior team for a number of fixtures in 2019. Sheva declares for Ireland through her Tyrone-born grandfather and her grandmother from Donegal.

They will link up with an Irish squad that is missing Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill, Savannah McCarthy, Niamh Fahey, Leanne Kiernan, and Chloe Mustaki.

All this work is being done ahead of the squad travelling to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup in July 2023.

Ireland are set to play in one of the opening game of the tournament against joint hosts Australia in front of over 83,500 spectators at the Stadium Australia in Sydney. The team will also play Canada and Nigeria at the showpiece event, which is set to kick off on July 20.

The team’s last game on Irish soil before travelling out will be a friendly against France at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, July 6.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham WFC) Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United).

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit).