Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 15:45

Schools Rugby: Rory O'Shaughnessy and Ben O'Connor impress as Pres storm to Senior Cup semi-final

They now face St Munchin's after bouncing back impressively following the first-round loss to CBC
Schools Rugby: Rory O'Shaughnessy and Ben O'Connor impress as Pres storm to Senior Cup semi-final

PBC's Rory O'Shaughnessy breaks through the Rockwell defence to score his second try during the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup at Musgrave Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

PBC 52 Rockwell College 8 

PRES powered to a Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final against St Munchin’s after proving too good for Rockwell College at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

The Cork side chalked up eight tries and while there was much to admire in their overall performance Pres struggled at line-out time, collected two second-half yellow cards and conceded a glut of penalties.

Pres set out their stall from the kick-off and blitzed the Rock with their speed, handling and support play, sweeping in for four tries before the half-hour.

They struck as early as the third minute, stealing a Rock line-out throw on the left before spreading the ball to the right, where they were stopped just short.

More impressive handling and distribution gave Pres an overlap allowing centre James O’Leary crash over for the first of his brace of tries, 5-0.

Number 8 and captain Rory O’Shaughnessy then showed true leadership by example with a couple of tries in quick succession.

His first came after 14 minutes, Pres breaking down the narrow side from a scrum close to their own 10m line, Gene Kareem-O’Leary sending the outstanding Tom Coughlan haring along the left wing to create the opportunity, which O’Shaughnessy finished. Ben O’Connor converted for 12-0.

And O’Shaughnessy wasn’t finished either because he collected the re-start, jinked past one tackler before tearing through a huge gap in midfield and showing impressive speed to touch down at the posts with O’Connor adding the extras.

PBC's Ben O'Connor is tackled by Rockwell's Muirí Lambe. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
PBC's Ben O'Connor is tackled by Rockwell's Muirí Lambe. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Trailing by 19 points, Rockwell badly needed to stem the bleeding and put scores on the board themselves, out-half Kian O’Reilly obliging with a 26th-minute penalty.

But, Pres hit back with their fourth try within three minutes, again displaying pace and accurate passing between backs and forwards alike for O’Leary to bag his second, converted by O’Connor, 26-3 at the interval.

The second half dipped early on before Pres added three tries in six minutes, dynamic flanker Alex Alderson starting the rush before O’Connor and substitutes Luke Sisk-O’Mahony and John Wigginton-Barrett also scored.

Rockwell grabbed a consolation try through substitute Andrew Wall but had no answer to Pres’s slick play.

PBC supporters in full voice. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
PBC supporters in full voice. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for PBC: Tries: R O’Shaughnessy (2), J O’Leary (2), A Alderson, B O’Connor, L Sisk-O’Mahony, J Wigginton-Barrett Cons: B O’Connor (6).

Rockwell: Try: A Wall Pen: K O’Reilly 

PBC: B O’Connor; J Wixted, G O’Leary-Kareem, J O’Leary, T Coughlan; H Murphy, L Tuohy; M Minogue, M O’Sullivan, T McCarthy; D Noonan, C Murphy; F Roussel, R O’Shaughnessy (c), A Alderson.

Subs: M Dillon, P Wall, G O’Keeffe, A Davenport, O Squires, O Nangle, S Kelleher, J Wigginton-Barrett, L Sisk-O’Mahony, D Foley.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: C Neville; M Lambe, Z O’Loughlin, C McAuliffe, M Carey; K O’Reilly, W Bermingham; B Everard, R O’Connor, C Carroll; C Bowen, R Kerry; T O’Dea, J Ryan (c), A Harold-Barry.

Subs: R McKevitt, D Crotty-Casey, A Wall, M Hayes, M Blake, R Kelly, S Leahy, R Powell, M McCarthy, F O’Grady.

Referee: S Kierans (MAR).

More in this section

Galway District League vs Cork Youth League - FAI Youth Inter-League Cup Final 2023 Harvey Skeiters fires Cork Youth League to glory against Galway
Guinness Six Nations Launch 2023 - County Hall - London The Longshot: Best value on opening weekend is with Cork and Scotland
Cork boxing remembers one of its finest and most dedicated officials John Martin who past away last week Cork boxing remembers one of its finest and most dedicated officials John Martin who past away last week
cork rugby
Robbie O'Flynn down injured 4/2/2023

Cork's Robbie O'Flynn ruled out for six-to-eight-week period with ankle ligament injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more