Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 17:55

Christy O'Connor: Cork hurlers must set a new benchmark in hooking, tackling and blocking

Rebels showed the right attitude and physicality in the second half of the league win over Limerick but more of the same will be needed from here
Christy O'Connor: Cork hurlers must set a new benchmark in hooking, tackling and blocking

Cork’s Conor O'Callaghan with Colin Coughlan of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Christy O’Connor

WHEN Shane Kingston scored his winning point against Limerick last week, and the whole of Páirc Uí Chaoimh was going wild with excitement, the RTÉ cameras flashed to Pat Ryan on the sideline.

Ryan’s expression was deadpan and straight-faced, but it was exactly the kind of reaction you’d expect from an analytical, calm and measured hurling mind. Time was up but Ryan was probably scanning the pitch to assess Cork’s set-up on the Limerick puck-out, and repelling one potential final Limerick attack to try and land an equaliser.

It isn’t Ryan’s style or character to get carried away, but the manager would also have been fully aware that a game that Cork needed to win, and had very little excuses not to considering how much work they had done compared to Limerick, could very easily have been lost.

With Limerick two points ahead in the 76th minute, Graeme Mulcahy hit the post with a shot he would normally have been expected to nail. A three-point lead at that stage would probably have been enough for Limerick but Shane Kingston was fouled from the next phase of play and Cork suddenly had the deficit back to one. From the subsequent Limerick puck-out, Conor Cahalane set up Conor Lehane for the equaliser.

What will have pleased Ryan most though, was what Cork did next. Limerick won the puck-out but Conor O’Callaghan and Ciarán Joyce turned over Cian Lynch. Limerick won the ball back but Darragh O’Donovan’s shot was blocked by Patrick Horgan, which engineered a chance for Shane Barrett.

Barrett missed and Limerick won the puck-out, where David Reidy created an opportunity for Donnacha Ó Dálaigh. The Monaleen player was shooting from an acute angle but O’Callaghan hooked O Dalaigh and forced his shot to skew wide. Cork sourced Kingston’s winner from that puck-out, which came after O’Donovan was forced out over the sideline by Conor Cahalane.

Before Ryan would have assessed the data, footage and statistical feedback, he’d have placed as much importance on those three late blocks, hook and tackles by Horgan, O’Callaghan and Cahalane as he would have on Cork’s last three scores.

Ryan wouldn’t have expected any less especially when Limerick were always bound to tail off in energy and stamina levels after having six weeks less of a pre-season done in comparison to Cork.

Cork manager Pat Ryan at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Cork manager Pat Ryan at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The tactical adjustment Cork made at half-time by pushing their half-forward line up more aggressively turned the match, but that only worked from the players turning up the heat and engaging Limerick more in that battle-ground.

Yet that’s the level expected of any player in the modern game, especially against Limerick, and particularly in that middle-third sector.

UNKNOWN

There is always bound to be some tension and a large degree of the unknown in a first league game of the season under a new management, which contributed to Cork’s ropey start and wayward shooting.

But, that aside, the key question Ryan will have asked his players this week is why it took them so long to bring that level of aggression and physicality against a side that have bossed and bullied them for too long?

That has to be the benchmark for Cork going forward but Ryan and his management will still have focussed on all the other positives for more reasons than just the way Cork stood up to Limerick in the second half.

In a league that no team really wants to win – or will publicly state anyway - because of the proximity of the league final to the opening round of the round robin, Cork would appear to be an outlier in that debate.

For a start, who are Cork to turn their noses up to a national title that the county hasn’t won in 25 years? With Cork not playing their first game in the round robin until the end of April, they have the luxury of a three-week lead-in compared to the other 10 sides in the Liam MacCarthy having just two weeks.

Context still frames everything. Irrespective of the lead-in time, losing a final – as Cork did last year – breeds doubt and dents confidence. Deep down, Cork may not want to run that risk again, especially if they were to meet a Leinster side like Kilkenny or Galway gunning for a league title.

Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh with Antrim's Ryan McGarry. Picture: INPHO/John McVitty
Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh with Antrim's Ryan McGarry. Picture: INPHO/John McVitty

For now, Ryan’s priorities will be to develop and maintain that consistency of relentless work-rate to drive performance, along with continuing to try out new players.

One of the central themes of last Saturday was the volume of players both sides were down from their starting teams. Yet, while everybody knows that the vast majority of those missing Limerick players will start in the championship, how many starters were Cork actually missing?

TRUST

At this stage, nobody can be sure which Cork team will start against Waterford in late April, which is why this league is so important to Cork for reasons than more than just winning the competition. Is Ryan going to trust players which have done it for him at U20 level if they show him as much in this league?

Going up against Galway on Sunday is another chance for Ryan and his management to find out if it’s time to go with some of those new players than some of the more established players.

And it’s also another opportunity for the players to show, against another physically strong and aggressive team, that the baseline requirement of relentless intensity and work-rate must be met for more than just 35 minutes.

Read More

Christy O'Connor breaks down Cork's win over Limerick: Long ball pays off but puck-outs must improve

More in this section

Ciarán Sheehan switches from Éire Óg to Russell Rovers for hurling Ciarán Sheehan switches from Éire Óg to Russell Rovers for hurling
Pep Guardiola file photo The Longshot: Pep now the second favourite to walk next
Cork jockeys Paul Townend, Daniel King and Darragh O'Keeffe deliver at Fairyhouse Cork jockeys Paul Townend, Daniel King and Darragh O'Keeffe deliver at Fairyhouse
cork gaa
<p>Singleton's SuperValu Brunell's Edel Thornton looks for support as Liffey Celtics Sorcha Tiernan looks on. Picture: Howard Crowdy</p>

Cork's Edel Thornton top scores for Ireland in Czech Republic defeat

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more