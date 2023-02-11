Christy O'Connor: Cork hurlers must set a new benchmark in hooking, tackling and blocking

WHEN Shane Kingston scored his winning point against Limerick last week, and the whole of Páirc Uí Chaoimh was going wild with excitement, the RTÉ cameras flashed to Pat Ryan on the sideline.

Ryan’s expression was deadpan and straight-faced, but it was exactly the kind of reaction you’d expect from an analytical, calm and measured hurling mind. Time was up but Ryan was probably scanning the pitch to assess Cork’s set-up on the Limerick puck-out, and repelling one potential final Limerick attack to try and land an equaliser.

It isn’t Ryan’s style or character to get carried away, but the manager would also have been fully aware that a game that Cork needed to win, and had very little excuses not to considering how much work they had done compared to Limerick, could very easily have been lost.

With Limerick two points ahead in the 76th minute, Graeme Mulcahy hit the post with a shot he would normally have been expected to nail. A three-point lead at that stage would probably have been enough for Limerick but Shane Kingston was fouled from the next phase of play and Cork suddenly had the deficit back to one. From the subsequent Limerick puck-out, Conor Cahalane set up Conor Lehane for the equaliser.

What will have pleased Ryan most though, was what Cork did next. Limerick won the puck-out but Conor O’Callaghan and Ciarán Joyce turned over Cian Lynch. Limerick won the ball back but Darragh O’Donovan’s shot was blocked by Patrick Horgan, which engineered a chance for Shane Barrett.

Barrett missed and Limerick won the puck-out, where David Reidy created an opportunity for Donnacha Ó Dálaigh. The Monaleen player was shooting from an acute angle but O’Callaghan hooked O Dalaigh and forced his shot to skew wide. Cork sourced Kingston’s winner from that puck-out, which came after O’Donovan was forced out over the sideline by Conor Cahalane.

Before Ryan would have assessed the data, footage and statistical feedback, he’d have placed as much importance on those three late blocks, hook and tackles by Horgan, O’Callaghan and Cahalane as he would have on Cork’s last three scores.

Ryan wouldn’t have expected any less especially when Limerick were always bound to tail off in energy and stamina levels after having six weeks less of a pre-season done in comparison to Cork.

Cork manager Pat Ryan at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The tactical adjustment Cork made at half-time by pushing their half-forward line up more aggressively turned the match, but that only worked from the players turning up the heat and engaging Limerick more in that battle-ground.

Yet that’s the level expected of any player in the modern game, especially against Limerick, and particularly in that middle-third sector.

UNKNOWN

There is always bound to be some tension and a large degree of the unknown in a first league game of the season under a new management, which contributed to Cork’s ropey start and wayward shooting.

But, that aside, the key question Ryan will have asked his players this week is why it took them so long to bring that level of aggression and physicality against a side that have bossed and bullied them for too long?

That has to be the benchmark for Cork going forward but Ryan and his management will still have focussed on all the other positives for more reasons than just the way Cork stood up to Limerick in the second half.

In a league that no team really wants to win – or will publicly state anyway - because of the proximity of the league final to the opening round of the round robin, Cork would appear to be an outlier in that debate.

For a start, who are Cork to turn their noses up to a national title that the county hasn’t won in 25 years? With Cork not playing their first game in the round robin until the end of April, they have the luxury of a three-week lead-in compared to the other 10 sides in the Liam MacCarthy having just two weeks.

Context still frames everything. Irrespective of the lead-in time, losing a final – as Cork did last year – breeds doubt and dents confidence. Deep down, Cork may not want to run that risk again, especially if they were to meet a Leinster side like Kilkenny or Galway gunning for a league title.

Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh with Antrim's Ryan McGarry. Picture: INPHO/John McVitty

For now, Ryan’s priorities will be to develop and maintain that consistency of relentless work-rate to drive performance, along with continuing to try out new players.

One of the central themes of last Saturday was the volume of players both sides were down from their starting teams. Yet, while everybody knows that the vast majority of those missing Limerick players will start in the championship, how many starters were Cork actually missing?

TRUST

At this stage, nobody can be sure which Cork team will start against Waterford in late April, which is why this league is so important to Cork for reasons than more than just winning the competition. Is Ryan going to trust players which have done it for him at U20 level if they show him as much in this league?

Going up against Galway on Sunday is another chance for Ryan and his management to find out if it’s time to go with some of those new players than some of the more established players.

And it’s also another opportunity for the players to show, against another physically strong and aggressive team, that the baseline requirement of relentless intensity and work-rate must be met for more than just 35 minutes.