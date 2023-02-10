Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 10:20

Wayne Sherlock impressed with young Cork hurlers' work-rate so far

“What they want, I feel, more than anything is a team that works hard and gives an honest effort – even if you don’t win, if you give an honest effort the crowd will follow you and they’ll back you to the hilt."
Cork selector Wayne Sherlock. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

The early part of the year has brought wins for Cork hurlers – three in the Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League and one in the Canon O’Brien Cup were followed by another in last Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League opener against Limerick.

The Rebels’ next assignment is away to Galway on Sunday in Salthill (2pm) but, while selector Wayne Sherlock is pleased with the results, he’s keen for victories to be by-products of the necessary hard work.

Sherlock and fellow selectors Fergal Condon, Brendan Coleman and Donal O’Mahony, served under Pat Ryan at U20 level, winning two All-Irelands, and it’s in answering a question on the differences between the grades that the Blackrock man shows the base-level requirement of any player called upon.

“The big difference, besides time, is that it’s a bigger deal,” he says.

“U20, your job is to develop players so that they can play senior and that is the aim.

“At senior, you’re trying to develop a squad and you’ve a league to do that, which you don’t have at U20. And look, let’s be honest – it’s bigger and people expect more. 

With U20s, you’re going in and people are saying, ‘Look, we’ll see what happens, it’s not the end of the world,’ but when it comes to senior, Cork people want success.

“What they want, I feel, more than anything is a team that works hard and gives an honest effort – even if you don’t win, if you give an honest effort the crowd will follow you and they’ll back you to the hilt.

“You might say that there’s more pressure at senior than 20s but, at the end of the year, if you’ve done everything you can do, there’s no pressure, to be honest.”

IMPRESSED

Just as the management team graduated from U20 to senior, they are working with a lot of the players that ended Cork’s 22-year wait for an All-Ireland at the age grade (formerly U21).

Having that prior relationship has allowed the players to adapt well.

“The lads we had as U20s have been absolutely exceptional,” Sherlock says, “every single one of them.

“It’s like they just continued going from where we ended with them with the U20s. They’ve been an absolute credit to themselves and their clubs, they’ve given everything.

“They’re like fellas who’ve been there before – it’s hard to believe when you’ve fellas aged 20 or 21 coming in, but their attitude has been exceptional.

“They’ve hit the ground running, they just get on with the jobs, there’s no shouting and roaring. It just drives everyone – I presume the more senior players respect the effort they’re putting into training, they must be impressed with them as well.

“They’re probably getting more game-time than what we expected, with fellas being out injured and other guys getting chances and putting two hands up.

“It’s going to make it a hard job for us, which is great. It’s absolutely fantastic because training is competitive, we’re getting more fellas back after injury and it can only help everyone.”

Galway v Cork: Eoin Roche and Cathal Cormack set for league debuts as hurlers makes four changes

cork gaa
Cork's Edel Thornton top scores for Ireland in Czech Republic defeat

Cork's Edel Thornton top scores for Ireland in Czech Republic defeat

