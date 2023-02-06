Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 21:02

Cork boss Ronayne: We had a good 45 minutes but collapsed for 15

Cork manager Shane Ronayne before the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 3 match between Cork and Dublin at Pairc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Rory Noonan

Cork manager Shane Ronayne wasn’t too downbeat after his side’s narrow loss to Dublin in their league encounter.

The Rebels were outstanding for 45 minutes but collapsed for 15 which saw their opponents score four goals and race into a 10 point half-time lead.

“We had 45 good minutes, we had a very good first 15 and absolutely went to pieces then for 15 and that’s not ok and we need to deal with that.

“I didn’t say much at half-time, the players took ownership of the situation and they stood up in the second half in fairness to them and probably deserved to win it in the end.

“If you look over the course of the whole game in that first 15 minutes we had a couple of goal chances and we didn’t take them. 

"Then Dublin got their first and took it and we just collapsed then, which is unacceptable.

“I said to them at half-time I don’t even know how to describe that last 15 minutes, it was just chaotic. 

"But look there has been a lot of positive talk in there now, in what was different in the second half and they showed how good they are and we need to carry that forward.

“The subs made a huge difference and I also think we could have possibly got a couple of frees in the second half in attack that might have made a difference.

“We tweaked the system a little with Emma Cleary dropping a bit deeper and I also think there was a lack of fear and they all wanted the ball.

“But if you offered me one point at half-time I would have taken it as I feared the way things were going it could have been a 20-point loss.

“As I said that 15 minutes was just unacceptable, but a lot of them are young and are still learning and we will sort that out. 

"I think the fighting spirit and endeavour we showed is something to build on for the Galway game in a couple of weeks time,” concluded Shane.

