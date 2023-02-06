Cork beaten late on by Dublin after a cracking clash in Páirc Uí Rinn with seven goals

Dublin 4-13 Cork 3-15

TWO late points from Carla Rowe denied Cork at least a share of the spoils with Dublin in their Lidl National Football League at Páirc Ui Rinn.

The Rebels had fought back from a 10 point half-time deficit to get back on level terms, thanks to outstanding displays from the likes of Katie Quirke, Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger.

Cork's Katie Quirke is tackled by Dublin's Martha Byrne. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork got off to the better start with Eimear Kiely putting them in front and from the kick-out they regained possession to see Katie Quirke add their second white flag, both scores coming in the first two minutes.

A through ball from Daire Kiely set up her twin sister Eimear for her second score as Cork dominated the early exchanges.

Hannah Tyrrell got Dublin off the mark before she set up Jennifer Dunne for their second.

But the home side continued to dominate and points from Libby Coppinger, Katie Quirke, Rachel Leahy and Kiely made it 0-7 to 0-2 with 14 minutes played.

Ellen Gibben and Tyrrell raised white flags before a mistake by the Cork defence saw Kate Sullivan set up Carla Rowe for Dublin’s opening goal. Three minutes later and Dublin turned the game on its head when Rowe turned provider this time as Caoimhe O’Connor raised their second green flag, to make it 2-5 to 0-8.

They could have had a third were it not for a good save from Meabh O’Sullivan to deny Sullivan.

Sullivan and Quirke exchanged points before it was the turn of Abby Shiels to make a point-blank save from Quirke to deny Cork a goal.

At the other end Dublin continued their ruthless goal streak with Tyrrell and Sullivan both finding the back of the net to make it 4-8 to 0-10 at half-time.

Dublin's Kate Sullivan shoots from Cork's Aoife Healy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork started the second strongly and were back in contention when a ball from Erika O’Shea was palmed to the net by Dublin defender Lauren Magee.

This boosted the home side and when Kiely bot their second goal it was game on. Three from Tyrrell kept Dublin in control as they lead 4-11 to 2-13 after 45 minutes.

Shiels made another great save, this time denying Coppinger before Quirke pointed to make it a three-point game with 10 minutes go to.

From the restart Coppinger won possession and she played in Orlaigh Cahalane to put Cork back on level terms, 3-14 to 2-11, with it all to play for at this stage.

With six minutes to go Quirke had Cork back in front in a game that was end-to-end.

Rowe had the sides level again from a free and she was on target again from another placed ball to put her side in front as they ran out winners after a pulsating encounter.

Cork supporters show their colours. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Dublin: H Tyrrell 1-6, K Sullivan 1-2, C Rowe 1-3, C O’Connor 1-0, J Dunne, E Gribben 0-1 each.

Cork: E Kiely 1-3, K Quirke 0-6 (0-3 f), own goal, O Cahalane 1-0 each, L Coppinger 0-3, R Leahy, A Healy, H Looney 0-1 each.

DUBLIN: A Shiels; R Brennan, M Byrne, J Tobin; L Caffrey, D Lawless, E Deeley; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; O Nolan, C Rowe, E Gribben; C O’Connor, H Tyrrell, K Sullivan.

Subs: L Magee for R Brennan (15), S Wylde for E Deeley (22), K Owens for K Sullivan (46), N Hetherton for H Tyrrell (48).

CORK: M O’Sullivan; S Kelly, S Leahy, D Kiniry; A Healy, H Looney, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan, E O’Shea; E Cleary, L Coppinger, D Kiely; K Quirke, E Kiely, R Leahy.

Subs: L O’Mahony for M O’Callaghan, A Ryan for D Kiniry, O Cahalane for D Kiely (all ht), B O’Sullivan for E O’Shea (45), K Redmond for R Leahy (46), R Phelan for M Duggan, A Ring for E Kiely (both 58).

Referee: Garryowen McMahon, Mayo.