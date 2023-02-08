Business League round-up: Longboats sunk by classy College in Mooney Cup 

Longboats 1 UCC United 4

PREMIER division UCC displayed their cup pedigree by sinking high-flying First Division Longboats to qualify for the last eight of this season’s Mooney Cup competition at Crosshaven last Sunday afternoon.

College went two up in the first half through Ali Ahmidat and Mo El Shouky before Louis Kendellen halved the deficit before the hour mark. However, the visitors regained control of proceedings to kill off the tie with further goals from Adam Lannon and Brice Pinel to set up a quarter-final duel with another tricky First Division title contender Jason O’Neill Electrical.

Sports Gear Direct First Division

Trend Micro 3 Andy Sull’s Hair 5

Two teams in good form met under lights at Mayfield Pk. last Friday night and served up an entertaining contest.

José Guerra put Trend one up after 15 minutes before man-of-the-match Corey Ryan equalized on the half hour.

The visitors, who lost top spot to Longboats the week before, quickly went in front early in the second 45 through Josh McAuliffe and stretched the lead to 4-1 courtesy of an own goal and a Scott McCarthy penalty.

Guerra pulled one back for the hosts, Eoghan Horgan restored the three-goal advantage leaving Vitor Granja to finish the scoring.

Andy Sull’s kept on the front foot to see out the ninety minutes and return to top spot.

Arc Rovers 4 The Glue Pot Passage 1

Arc Rovers closed the gap at the top to two points with a match in hand by seeing off The Glue Pot at the Regional Park last Saturday lunch time. After Gavin McCarthy scored early on, captain Dean Cummins added a second with a volleyed lob from distance to double the advantage at half-time.

Despite Eoghan Harris reducing the deficit from the penalty spot in the 55th minute, a second yellow card sending off hampered the visitor’s comeback.

Sub Liam O’Sullivan made sure the points headed Rovers’ way by scoring twice for Rovers.

Jason O’Neill Electrical 9 Curry House Hungry Tigers 0

Jason O’Neill Electrical romped to their biggest win of the season to climb to sixth in the table, nine points off the top three with a match in hand. Kyle McNamara netted four of the total along with David Linehan, Ryan McGuckin, David Busher, Darren McCarthy and Daragh Corrigan all contributing one apiece.

Telus International 1 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 1

Telus made it three matches unbeaten in all competitions for the first time since December 2019 by coming from behind to secure a point at the GACA Grounds.

After a lively first 45 produced no goals, Alex O’Dea broke the deadlock for the visitors only for sub Jack Murphy to run the length of the pitch and set up Callan Dempsey for his 18th goal of the season.

HBC Redemption Rovers 2 Suro Cars 1

HBC Redemption Rovers climbed out of the bottom two with a welcome 2-1 win over Suro Cars at Mayfield Community School.

Suro took a first-half lead from Jason Quirke into the break only for Sean Rodgers to force home a scrappy equalizer in the 65th minute.

Rovers kept on the offensive and were rewarded with a decisive winner from Ciarán Murphy. Corey Ring put in a man-of-the-match performance for the winners.

Cork Hospitals 5 The Weigh Inn Dripsey 0

Cork Hospitals had too much firepower up front against the division’s basement club with top scorer Tadhg Whelan notching a hat-trick and Redmond Geaney and Ayanfe Obilana netting one each.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division

Jay Bazz 5 Healy O’Connor Solicitors 1

Jay Bazz shook off champions Doolan’s Cow for another week by defeating Healy’s by a four-goal margin for the second time this season at Mayfield Community School last Friday night. Darren Nugent banged in the opener in the 11th minute before further goals from Michael Coffey (2), Patrick Kenny and Ryan O’Gorman sealed a ninth win for the outright leaders in eleven outings.

Nugent’s impressive play was the highlight of the host’s win. Francis O’Callaghan replied for Healy’s who remain eighth in the table without a league win since mid-October.

Brew Boys United 7 Marlboro Trust 0

Brew Boys heaped more misery on out-of-form Marlboro at Brigown, Mitchelstown last Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Gavin Quirke (2), with his third double in a row, Trevor Hynes and Matthew Quish, both on target twice, and Gareth Fishlock registered the host’s fourth win in the top flight this season.

Doolan’s Cow 8 Martin Harvey Solicitors 2

Doolan’s relentless charge towards a fifth championship in seven seasons continued with another emphatic win, this time over fellow title contenders Martin Harvey Solicitors.

Incredibly, the teams were level at the break after goals from Jamie Murphy and Aaron Hennessy for Doolan’s and Dave O’Leary for MHS set up a tantalizing second 45.

However, the champions wiped the floor with their opponents to register six unanswered goals from Murphy and Hennessy, two apiece, Craig Keegan and Tony O’Reilly for the second time this season against the visitors.