Christy O'Connor breaks down Cork's win over Limerick: Long ball pays off but puck-outs must improve

THE league is always only the league but if Cork wanted to beat Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in their first game of the season under a new manager, the manner of how they did so was exactly the way everyone associated with Cork hurling would have wished for.

With the match in the final minute of additional time, Limerick looked like they had survived Cork’s last attack when Seán Finn worked the ball out from the back to Darragh O’Donovan.

The Limerick midfielder was penned in because Conor Cahalane was ahead of him and Shane Kingston was behind him but O’Donovan tried to drive past Cahalane, who forced him out over the sideline.

Conor Lehane clipped the sideline cut to Patrick Horgan, who offloaded it to Shane Kingston to land the winning score from an acute angle. The roofs nearly lifted off both stands but Pat Ryan and the players certainly won’t be carried away.

Match-winner Shane Kingston, centre, leaves the pitch on Saturday night. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Context defines everything.

The players have been in this position before in early spring. Especially against Limerick.

In their pre-match TV interviews beforehand, Ryan and John Kiely detailed how much work on the training ground both sides had done during their pre-seasons, which in truth, should always have dictated the outcome of the match.

Ryan said that Cork were back on the field for nine-10 weeks. Kiely outlined how Limerick had four weeks hard training done. “There are no excuses,” said the Limerick manager. The bottom line though, was that Cork had far less excuses not to be winning the match.

The manner in which they did was very pleasing for Ryan and the Cork public. Their work-rate and tackle count was at the level it needed to be in the second half, but Cork also tactically adjusted by making sure that their half-forward line was closer to their half-back line to hunt down Limerick players that had been given too much freedom in the first half.

In that period, the Cork half-back line were trying to hold their shape but the players ahead of them were too casual in tracking Limerick players out the field.

Ciarán Joyce keeps his eyes on the sliotar. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Much of the good work in the engine room, especially after the break, was carried out by Brian Roche and Tommy O’Connell but the majority of the positives from Cork’s perspective was based around some of their new players, or players who have been around the squad for a while but who look set to be given a sustained run during this campaign, particularly Roche, O’Connell, Eoin Downey, and Conor O’Callaghan.

Despite the goals and Kingston’s brilliant winner, the score that will have pleased Ryan the most was Downey’s point in the 29th minute. Roche forced Limerick to turn over the ball before Limerick finally won it back at the end of an elongated ruck that lasted 16 seconds. Then Brian O’Sullivan turned over Gearóid Hegarty and O’Connell won the ball back before setting up Downey.

RUSTY

Yet Cork switched off on the puck-out, where Tom Morrissey was in a world of space and Limerick got a score off that phase of play as it ended in a 65 which Limerick converted. It’s understandable for teams to be rusty at this stage of the season and, while Cork only nailed three of their first 12 shots, most of their problems in the first quarter stemmed from puck-outs.

In that period, Cork only four of their own restarts and just three of Limerick’s. From those 13 puck-outs Cork didn’t win, Limerick scored eight of their first nine points from that possession. On the other hand, Cork only scored one point from puckouts – their own and the opposition - during the first quarter.

Cork are clearly trying to play a more direct style, including puck-outs. Patrick Collins did briefly switch to three mid-range puckouts just before half-time but the majority of any short puck-outs were given back to Collins before he then went long.

When Limerick got a run on Cork just before the break, scoring six successive points, those scores were sourced from three Cork turnovers and three puck-outs.

Two of those three points conceded off turnovers were from long ball into the full-forward line but Cork worked the ball higher up the field after the break and heavily profited from the return; in the second half, Cork won nine of the long balls played in, mining 2-5 from that possession. In the first half, Cork only scored 0-2 from that long ball.

O’Flynn led the charge, while Horgan was excellent. From 10 possessions before going off injured, O’Flynn scored 1-1 while he set up Declan Dalton’s goal. O'Flynn was also fouled for a free, had an assist and almost had a second goal.

From 10 possessions, Horgan scored 0-4 while he was fouled for two converted frees and he had also had that assist for Kingston’s point.

Horgan’s clubmate Downey was also outstanding, doing a brilliant job on Seamus Flanagan, who was restricted to two shots and one point. O’Connell was combative all afternoon, while also having two assists. Roche was highly productive too, especially in the second half when making nine plays in that period.

What will also please Ryan is that Cork didn’t concede a goal, or even cough up any goal chances. Limerick only had four less shots than Cork but their scoring rate and productivity was gradually decreasing as the game progressed, which was understandable considering how much less work they have done than Cork.

In time, Limerick will make up that ground. And Cork know that too.

But under a new manager, this was a decent start.