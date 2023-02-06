Shane Keegan looking to put his stamp on things with Cobh Ramblers this year

SHANE Keegan will be hoping that 2023 is the dawn of a new era for Cobh Ramblers and one which will see the club rise up the First Division table.

Having had a full off-season to implement his own stamp on things, the Portlaoise native will be seeking to guide Ramblers to a significantly improved campaign on the field over the coming months and a strong playoff challenge.

Based on how the preparation has gone and how the player recruitment has progressed, the signs are that 2023 will hopefully be a better one from a Cobh perspective.

Although the second tier of Irish football and the battle for promotion to the Premier Division will be intense, with some good new arrivals to Ramblers and having one of the top coaching minds in Shane Keegan, a push for the playoffs might be something that can be achievable.

Cobh will commence the season away to new League Of Ireland arrivals in Kerry FC down in Mounthawk Park.

Shane Keegan will be hoping for a positive start to the season and ensure momentum can be built up over the opening couple of months, to at the very least keep Ramblers right in the mix for a playoff position heading into the closing stages of the campaign.

2022 was one Ramblers fans will want to forget about at least as far as the on-the-pitch is concerned.

TOO LATE

Keegan was appointed in June of last season. Although there was an improvement in performance levels, it was too late to prevent Ramblers from finishing bottom of the table.

With a full pre-season and time to assess things over the last few months, Keegan has made some pretty decent additions to the Cobh squad.

The addition of Jack Doherty is one which caught the attention. The former Wexford FC and Longford Town man has been one of the most gifted players in the First Division over the last few years, reportedly attracting interest from clubs such as Cork City.

A cracking free kick scored by Doherty in the recent Munster Senior Cup victory over Everton provided a glimpse of what he is capable of.

Cobh Ramblers' Issa Kargbo is tackled by Wexford's Jack Doherty, who has now moved to St Colman's Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ramblers fans will be dearly hoping moments of magic like this can become a regular occurrence in 2023.

Securing the services of former Longford Town and Drogheda United goalkeeper Lee Steacy also is a good addition by Ramblers.

Getting attacker Wilson Waweru on loan from Galway United also is a good bit of business for Cobh, as is bringing defender Charlie Lyons back to the St Colman’s Park side.

Callum Stringer has impressed while with Waterford, where new arrival Cian Browne also comes from. Keegan has brought in the well-regarded former Waterford FC first-team coach Fran Rockett as his assistant for the season ahead.

Ramblers meanwhile have retained the bulk of their team from last season and they will look to the likes of Conor Drinan, Dale Holland and Pierce Phillips to produce the goods this term.

Pre-season preparations are reported to have been going well. This was evidenced by the 8-1 win in the Munster Senior Cup over Everton, with Cobh looking quite sharp and clinical on the night. They also have gotten good workouts in friendlies against Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Waterford, while they will face Cork City at Turners Cross on the 10th of February, one week before the start of the season.

Through his time managing at Wexford during which he guided them to the First Division title, Keegan has proven experience of the promotion pathway and what is required.

There will be teams operating off greater resources or on a full-time basis like John Caulfield’s Galway United and Waterford, who spent pre-season in Dubai.

But Treaty have shown a strong collective can take you a long way and that a strong promotion push can be targeted regardless of your playing budget. Ramblers as a club have made good progress off the field over the last couple of seasons and have engaged well with the local community. All those associated with the club will be dearly hoping that 2023 will be a season that will be the start of seeing a similar sort of progress on the field of play.