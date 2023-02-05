Glanmire blitz Trinity Meteors in the second half to take control of Super League title race

The Address UCC Glanmire 80 Trinity Meteors 64

THE Address UCC Glanmire produced champagne basketball to win their crucial Women’s Super League top-of-the-table clash at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

In a game that was competitive for long periods, a superb second half from Glanmire proved too much for the Dublin outfit.

A superb Glanmire fast break yielded a basket from Khia Rasheed but two quick baskets were the perfect response from the visitors.

The home side were struggling in defence as their former player Claire Melia punished them with a three-pointer and a basket.

The introduction of Annaliese Murphy and Claire O’Sullivan helped Glanmire reduce a seven-point deficit as they led 19-18 with 1.30 remaining.

Annaliesa Murphy, UCC Glanmire looking to break past Mirela Riera Serda, Trinity Meteors during their women’s Super League match at the Mardyke Arena. Picture: Dan Linehan

The momentum was certainly with the home side as they extended their lead to six points but Trinity had the last say with a brace of Melia baskets that reduced the deficit to 23-19 entering the second quarter.

On the restart, Trinity restored control as they surged into a seven-point lead midway through the quarter.

The home side looked in trouble but consecutive three-pointers from Simone O’Shea and Brittany Byrd got them back in the mix. Byrd then shot another outside the paint that gave her side a three-point lead as suddenly the home side had found their shooting range.

The lead swung to and fro in the closing minutes but Meteors ability to produce key baskets proved the difference in the opening half.

A late basket from Melia ensured the Dublin side reduced the deficit to the minimum, 41-40 at the break with the game still very much in the balance.

A superb drive from Aine McKenna gave Glanmire the perfect start but Meteors responded quickly with a similar basket from Celena Taborn. McKenna then nailed consecutive three-pointers as Glanmire raced into an eight-point lead.

To be fair in the opening five minutes of this period Amy Dooley was outstanding in the manner she battled on the boards.

The Glanmire defence was simply awesome as Meteors struggled to break them down and it was fitting that American Byrd would finish with a stunning drive to the hoop that gave them a 60-51 lead entering the crucial final quarter.

Finn nailed a three-pointer in Meteors opening possession but another from Sarah Kenny with 6.30 remaining reduced the deficit to the minimum. Luckily Byrd responded with a basket and bonus that brought the Glanmire lead back to four points and when Claire O’Sullivan shot a three-pointer the Glanmire lead was back to six points.

In the closing minutes, McKenna scored a wonderful floater and followed up with a long-range three that sealed the deal for the reigning champions.

In the end, the class of Glanmire got them over the line as they now have outright leadership in the title race.

Top scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: B Byrd 26, A McKenna 15, C O’Sullivan 15, K Rasheed 14.

Trinity Meteors: C Melia 18, D Finn 15, C Taborn 13.

GLANMIRE: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.

METEORS: D Finn, S Keane, S Kenny, R Hynes, L Blaney, A Marmian, E Moloney, C Melia, M Riera-Serda, C Taborn, R O’Keeffe, N Kenny.

Referees: E Perry (Dublin), L Dunphy (Dublin)