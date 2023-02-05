Cork stun Kildare with superb display to earn first league win

Cork 2-14 Kildare 0-7

CORK outclassed Kildare to collect their first win in NFL Division 2 at sunny though cold St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Sunday.

Clearly learning the lessons of the three goals conceded in the previous game, Cork shut up shop in front of keeper Micheál Aodh Martin, who kept a clean sheet on this occasion while up top captain Brian Hurley, Steven Sherlock and Brian O’Driscoll brought their shooting boots.

Cork, who made two changes from the Meath game, both in defence, Tommy Walsh replacing Kevin O’Donovan and Luke Fahy coming in for Sean Meehan, had a dream first half, restricting Kildare to just two points and keeping them scoreless for 27 minutes.

Chris Óg Jones protects the ball. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

By that stage Cork had compiled 1-6, declaring their intent from the start by erecting roadblocks in defence, manning all routes and frustrating the Lillywhites in the process.

At the other end, Cork took 10 minutes to grab the opening point courtesy of a fine Hurley score after Sherlock found him with a precise diagonal ball.

Three minutes later the direct approach worked again, Hurley calling a ‘mark’ and duly finding the range from an angle on the right.

Cork’s hopes soared within a minute when Hurley showed all his experience and class by retaining possession under pressure to the left of Kildare goal and brilliantly picking out the strong run of Sean Powter into the danger zone.

The Douglas pocket rocket dived bravely amid a couple of defenders and keeper Mark Donnellan to punch the ball home, injuring himself in the process and requiring treatment before resuming.

At 1-3 to 0-0 in front after the opening quarter, Cork had to pinch themselves and it only got better with Sherlock continuing where he left off last week, nailing a 20th-minute 45 with plenty to spare and then landing a free.

In between, Colm O’Callaghan ventured forward to plant a fine score from distance and the big home following wondered if their side was ever going to break its deadlock.

Brian Hurley of Cork and Ryan Houlihan of Kildare tussle off the ball. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Jimmy Hyland, who started instead of Daniel Flynn, obliged only for Cork to respond in kind, Brian O’Driscoll backing himself to land a beauty before Fahy inscribed his name on the score sheet with an equally impressive finish.

Kildare did manage a second point from substitute Ben McCormack three minutes into injury time, but Cork still held a commanding 1-8 to 0-2 interval advantage.

The home side’s cause worsened with the red carding of substitute Alex Beirne for retaliation after 50 minutes and Cork were happy just to answer every Kildare score, substitute Cathail O’Mahony crashing a shot over via the crossbar for 1-11 to 0-5.

Late on, Martin saved brilliantly from Kevin Feely before O’Mahony rounded off a perfect afternoon by slamming in the second goal following a Colm O’Callaghan pass.

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley 0-4 (0-1 f, 0-1 m, 0-1 45), C O’Mahony 1-1, S Sherlock 0-4 (0-1 f, 0-1 45), S Powter 1-0, B O’Driscoll 0-3, C O’Callaghan, L Fahy 0-1 each.

Kildare: J Robinson 0-3, J Hyland 0-2 (0-1 f), D Kirwan, B McCormack 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Eire Og), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), S Powter (Douglas), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); C Óg Jones (Iveleary), B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain, S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) for Jones, half-time, R Deane (Bantry Blues) for McSweeney 51, C Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Sherlock 54, K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) for O'Callaghan 69, C Kiely (Ballincollig) for R Maguire 73.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, captain, S Ryan, R Houlihan; D Hyland, D Malone, P McDermott; A Masterson, K O’Callaghan; N Flynn, K Flynn, P Cribbin; J Hyland, D Kirwan, J Robinson.

Subs: T Archibald for Houlihan 23, B McCormack for N Flynn 30, A Beirne for Cribbin half-time, K Feely for Masterson 45, D Flynn for Hyland 53.

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).