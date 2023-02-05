Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 11:33

Cork v Limerick: Rebels' fightback heartens Ryan

"I thought we defended manfully in the second half, Limerick only scored six points."
Cork v Limerick: Rebels' fightback heartens Ryan

The Cork hurlers before their league victory over Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Denis Hurley

The manner of Cork’s fightback in the second half – underpinned by a pair of fine goals – was the chief positive that manager Pat Ryan took from his first national league game in charge of the team.

Trailing by eight points at half-time, the Rebels drew level early in the second half and, though Limerick led as normal time expired, Cork had another push in injury time.

Ryan was naturally pleased, albeit without getting too carried away after one league match.

“In fairness, they [Limerick] got a couple of good scores and came back into it,” he says.

“Obviously, we had a bit of momentum before Robbie’s injury and that was killed when they got those scores but I thought we defended manfully in the second half, Limerick only scored six points.

“We’d two fellas making their debuts in the full-back line, Conor [O’Callaghan] and Eoin [Downey], and I thought they were outstanding, along with all of the rest of them.

“It was great to get the win in the end, but we move on now next week to Galway.”

The goals, scored by Robbie O’Flynn and Declan Dalton, were key in eroding Limerick’s interval advantage and that was an area Cork had looked to improve on after the first half.

“Yeah, that’s what we wanted to improve on,” Ryan said.

“Hoggy [Patrick] turned his man in the first half going straight through. “Robbie O’Flynn had another great opportunity that just missed the post and he got the same opportunity in the second half and he took it.

“If we want to be doing anything this year, we have to be doing three or four goals in every match. We got two today and we would like to be getting another one if we can.”

Dalton’s goal, to tie the match at 2-11 to 0-17, was a prime example of the workrate Ryan is demanding of the squad.

“Declan emptied the tank for us,” he said.

“He worked really, really hard. Probably would have preferred to have been on more ball and get more opportunities for scores. But he got his opportunity, really fought hard for that ball and got a fantastic goal and gave us more momentum to get us back into the game.

“We missed a couple of scoring opportunities after that as well. But look there is stuff we can work on going forward and look obviously we park this game and move to Galway.”

Ideally, Cork will avoid an eight-point half-time deficit in Salthill, but even that was slightly misleading in terms of the first half as a whole.

“We had 15 shots in the first half, they had 14,” Ryan said.

“I think everybody could see that we had five or six really handy wides but that’s this time of the year.

“We let them get a run on us and probably didn’t work hard enough for that six minutes – we were probably waiting for the whistle to go at half-time and you can’t do that at senior inter-county level, especially against the likes of Limerick.

“They’re past masters in the last couple of minutes of each half, whether it’s the first half or the second half. They get a bulk of their scores and they’ve won a lot of games like that, they show great mentality but our fellas stuck at it in the second half and we’re delighted.”

More in this section

Cork basketball: Timmy McCarthy and Lennie McMillian selected for the Hall of Fame Cork basketball: Timmy McCarthy and Lennie McMillian selected for the Hall of Fame
Rochdale v Charlton Athletic - Sky Bet League One - Crown Oil Arena Watch: Ryan Reynolds struggles to pronounce Cork defender Eoghan O’Connell’s name as he moves to Wrexham 
Cork City’s Swedish love affair continues with another signing from Scandinavia Cork City’s Swedish love affair continues with another signing from Scandinavia
cork gaa
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Wales head coach Warren Gatland and Ireland boss Andy Farrell pose with the Six Nations trophy before tomorrow’s clash.</p>

The Longshot: Best value on opening weekend is with Cork and Scotland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more