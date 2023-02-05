Three reasons Cork beat Limerick

GOALSCORING THREAT

Cork haven’t always had such an asset in their locker in recent times – the win over Clare in 2021 was the first where the Rebels had raised more green and fewer white flags than their opponents in the championship in 30 years – there was a concerted effort in Kieran Kingston’s second stint to improve that and Pat Ryan is of the same view. The strikes from Robbie O’Flynn and Declan Dalton made the eight-point deficit fall quickly.

DEFENCE

The flipside of that is that Limerick rarely looked like threatening a goal during the game and a key factor in that was the meanness of the Cork full-back line.

Debutants Conor O’Callaghan and Eoin Downey acquitted themselves very well and Niall O’Leary slotted in perfectly after injured forced the early departure of captain Seán O’Donoghue. Though he wasn’t called upon to make any saves, Patrick Collins’ handling was excellent, as was his distribution – long deliveries by him led to both goals.

MUNSTER LEAGUE WINS

Cork’s victories against Limerick and Tipperary in the Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League were achieved with late scores and the final victory over Tipp involved a comeback not unlike Saturday night’s one.

While no manager or team wants to always be putting themselves in a position where a fightback is necessary, having the ability to pull one off increases confidence and belief when you find yourself in a sticky spot. The Munster League won’t be remembered at the end of the year but it served a useful purpose.