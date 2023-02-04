Graham Cummins: Everton can get ‘new manager bounce’ at home to Arsenal

WHEN a new manager walks in the door at a club, in most cases, he has been hired because his predecessor has been fired.

The players already at the club will give him the benefit of the doubt that he is the man to change the club's fortunes.

We always hear about that ‘new manager bounce’ — when results turn around for a team after a new manager has been appointed — but that has more to do with the players being happy the old manager has left, rather than the new man in charge implementing huge changes. I’ve been at clubs when a manager has been sacked, and a new man has been appointed and results have gone in our favour.

Of course, the turn in fortunes did have a little bit to do with the new manager, but in truth, the players in the team started to have a smile on their faces again because players get bored or irritated by some manager’s approaches to training and games, and are relieved the person implementing those tedious approaches is gone.

Everton fans will be hoping that their side can have that ‘new manager bounce’ when they take on league-leaders Arsenal this weekend.

RATTLE

As impressive as former manager Frank Lampard was speaking in front of the cameras, and how he came across as a ‘nice guy’, I would imagine he was a different character when the cameras were off.

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard.

He probably did rattle a few cages in that Everton dressing room, and upset a few stars. It looked like the players had given-up playing for him. Fair enough players might misplace or miscontrol passes, but Everton players weren’t trying. They weren’t willing to work hard. They gave-up if they would go behind in games, and what was most noticeable was their unwillingness to track opposition runners. .

Sean Dyche has taken over from Lampard and much has been made of his appointment. I like Dyche. I enjoy listening to him, and feel he is being unfairly judged by the type of football that his Burnley side played. Some see Dyche as unfashionable and someone who doesn’t play football the way it should be played.

At Burnley, the 51-year-old was restricted with the players at his disposal. He knew their limits and didn’t ask more than what they could do.

He could have tried to get Burnley to play out from the back, but the probability is they would have been relegated sooner than last season. Dyche is realistic. He knows his own and his players' limits, and he tries to maximise their capabilities.

He’s not Guardiola, Klopp, or a household name, but I believe from listening to players who have worked with him, he is the right man for Everton, and someone the players will respect and enjoy working under.

While he might not be the best tactician, his man management seems to be his best trait. He cares more about the players than what they can do to get the three points for the team on a Saturday, which is not common. A lot of managers couldn’t care less about a player’s personal life, and might just see it as a distraction.

STRUGGLING

Former Irish international Keith Tracey spoke about how Dyche used to go for runs with him during their time at Burnley together. Dyche could see that Tracey was struggling away from football and used to go on runs with the former winger, and speak about life away from football.

Tracey’s teammates would have appreciated what the manager was trying to do for one of their fellow colleagues.

Players like to see that the manager genuinely cares about them, and isn’t going to just cast them aside when they aren’t benefiting the team on a matchday.

It’s little things that managers do, like getting to know the name of your wife and kids, that makes players want to succeed for the manager.

It’s not going to be easy for Dyche but he deserves an opportunity to prove himself, and not be written-off as a ‘dinosaur’ before being even given a chance to show what he can do with a club like Everton.