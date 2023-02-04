Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 13:05

Cork v Kildare: Footballers reveal team for trip to Newbridge

Rebels badly need a result in Division 2 after losing at home to Meath in the opener
Steven Sherlock of Cork in action against Donal Keogan of Meath. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

SUNDAY NFL Division 2: Kildare v Cork, Newbridge, 2pm

BOTH sides are searching for their first points of the season after tight opening games last weekend, Kildare pipped by a point by fellow relegated Dublin and Cork losing by four to Meath.

There were contrasting finishes to the games, Kildare coming on strong to outscore the Dubs by 0-6 to 0-2 in the closing 20 minutes while Cork were undone by two goals in nine minutes after being three in front after 50 minutes.

Cork struggled to cope with Meath’s athleticism around the middle eight in the second half after manager Colm O’Rourke urged his charges to relax more following a nervous first 35 minutes.

Cork boss John Cleary mentioned Meath’s pace in the half-forward line and at wing-back. “It was something we spoke about at half-time,” he said.

“They got at our back line and we couldn’t hold them out. We can only learn from it ahead of Sunday’s game.”

Cork manager John Cleary. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Cork manager John Cleary. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kildare also pose a major threat close to Cork’s goal with an inside line of Jack Robinson, Darragh Kirwan, and Jimmy Hyland each supplying 0-3 to their tally of 0-13. Neil Flynn top-scored with 0-4, a couple of 45s and a free.

How Cork rectify the issues from the Meath game in a week dominated by more Sigerson Cup action featuring a whole chunk of defenders is one of the challenges confronting Cleary and his management.

The defeat puts Cork on the backfoot ahead of two more jousts with Leinster opposition; Dublin travelling to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to complete the opening set of three of seven fixtures in a very competitive section.

“We always knew we had a tough start, Meath, Kildare, and Dublin, and looking at Kildare and Dublin on Saturday night, they’re formidable sides,” Cleary added.

Another element of Kildare’s play was the no-prisoners approach by their full-back line, all three picking up yellow cards for over-zealous challenges and you can be sure manager Glenn Ryan will want close attention paid to Steven Sherlock in particular.

The St Finbarr’s sharpshooter accumulated 0-14 of Cork’s 0-19 with impressive finishing from all distances and angles, but when you consider Chris Óg Jones was next best with 0-2, it sums up how reliant Cork were on Sherlock.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom against Meath, though, Cork having dominated the first half, scoring 0-11 but were only two in front at the break.

By comparison, Kildare were very slow out of the blocks, conceding a sixth-minute goal to Brian Fenton and were playing catch-up thereafter.

While Cork-Meath was fast, as both sets of players made use of the benign conditions, Newbridge is likely to be a different affair, especially if the weather isn’t as favourable.

Kildare seem to have the Indian Sign on Cork in recent years, winning the last three league outings, including the 2021 Division 2 South encounter in Thurles, claiming the spoils in a 2-12 to 0-14 triumph.

The bookies make the Lillywhites slight favourites, though the handicap betting of two points reflects how tight it’s likely to be.

CORK (v Kildare):

Subs:

