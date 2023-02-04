Éire Óg's Dylan Foley is spot on as UCC Sigerson Cup hero

WHAT is it about UCC, the Sigerson Cup, Ulster opponents, Abbattstown, and most of all keeper Dylan Foley from Éire Óg?

Last week, the College were taken to a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Queens in round three, Foley saving the last spot kick to send his side through to the quarter-finals, 7-6 on penalties.

Then, on Wednesday it was deja-vu, this time against another Belfast team, St Mary’s University, and once again it went to penalties and once again Foley emerged the hero as UCC progressed 3-2 after a 1-10 to 1-10 draw after extra-time.

Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) tucked away the winning kick after Cathail O’Mahony (Mitchelstown) nudged the College in front with an early goal in normal time only for ultra-cautious St Mary’s to eventually claw their way back.

UCC’s Mark Cronin takes the winning penalty. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

In a low-scoring first-half O’Mahony’s goal separated the sides at the break, the Cork students 1-3 to 0-3 in front and they kept St Mary’s at arm’s length for much of the second period until a hectic finish altered the complexion.

Five minutes into stoppage time, the Belfast students stunned their opponents with an equalising goal to force extra time.

And while O’Mahony edged College in front once more St Mary’s replied with an equaliser before taking the lead for the first time in a gripping contest entering the second period of additional time.

Back came UCC to level again, courtesy of an O’Mahony free, but St Mary’s thought they had won it with a late free until the Cork star popped up with another levelling free, six minutes into injury-time, before penalties decided a cracker.

SHOWDOWN

It sets up a last-four showdown with TU Dublin in Carlow next Wednesday at 8pm after the other semi-final between UL and DCU at 6.15. TU Dublin also had to go to extra time before squeezing past UCD by 0-16 to 0-15 Cork manager John Cleary was left scratching his ahead about what to do with his starting 15 against Kildare given Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) and Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree) played last night having also featured against Meath.

On top of that, O’Mahony came off the bench while Cronin and Shane Merritt (Mallow) were unused substitutes and Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys) is also involved in the Cork set-up.

MTU bowed out to a well-oiled DCU by 2-12 to 0-9 in their quarter-final. The Cork students did well against the wind in the first half and only trailed by 0-7 to 0-5 at the break, but a quick-fire goal within three minutes of the resumption began DCU’s dominance of the second period.

David Buckley (Newcestown) led the way for the Cork side in the scoring stakes, finishing with 0-4, one more than leading scorer Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe).

The Bishopstown college had Cork players Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk) and Paul Ring (Aghabulogue) while a couple of Meath players returned to haunt another Cork team.

Shane Walsh kicked 1-7 for the Royals in last weekend’s league win with Matthew Costello adding 0-2 and the pair were at again, contributing 0-9 between them with Costello scoring 0-6, the bulk from frees.

While Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers) didn’t figure among the scorers he was an important cog in a star-studded attack, featuring prominently in the build-up which led to scores.

DCU, the 2020 champions, have an array of talent from across nine counties, ranging from Dublin keeper David O’Hanlon to players from as far as Donegal, Sligo, and Monaghan as well as closer to home from Kildare and Meath.

There’ll be new winners this season after UL avenged last year’s defeat by University of Galway in a thrilling encounter that required extra-time, the Limerick students eventually getting the job done on a 1-15 to 2-10 score line.

There were three players from Cork clubs in their starting 15 and another was introduced late in the game with wing-back Darragh Cashman (Millstreet) playing a starring role at both ends of the pitch, putting in some critical tackles and then venturing forward to score a couple of impressive points.

Mark Lenahan (Buttevant), who scored 0-1, and Sean McDonnell (Mallow) played in the full-forward line while Elliott Connolly (O’Donovan Rossa) saw action late on.

UL have it all to do against DCU, but they’ll give it a right go.