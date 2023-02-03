Demons v Neptune: Cork basketball’s Old Firm is one of the great derbies in Irish sport

WHEN it comes to UCC Demons and Energywise Ireland Neptune derby games in Cork, nothing comes close, with only Celtic and Rangers matching it for intensity.

Demons and Neptune are two superpowers not only in Cork but for the entire basketball fraternity in this country.

Thankfully, the respect is mutual and as one supporter remarked to me in yesteryear: “Basketball would never be the same if we ever lost the Demons and Neptune rivalry.”

This season Neptune invested heavily in putting together what was being touted as the dream team, and with former Demons chief Colin O’Reilly at the helm they were expected to do the business with the return of Jordan Blount after a 10-year absence.

Their opening game was against Demons and they got of jail, winning by the minimum with the Sunday’s Well outfit missing 24 free throws.

The focus for Neptune was solely on defeating Demons in the first round of the cup and they did so in style with their opponents flattering to deceive.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Roy Downey lays up a basket from Flexachem Killorglin's Ronan Fitzpatrick. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Super League form dipped following an injury to Spanish ace Nil Sabata and losing to Eanna in the National Cup quarter-final was a body blow that hurt many of the Neptune faithful.

In recent weeks new American signing Tarkus Ferguson has brought a breath of fresh air to the club and that’s what makes this derby game so intriguing.

Nothing was expected from Demons, back in the league after a three-year absence, but it was evident early doors that American Jeremiah Moore hadn’t settled in Cork.

ACTION

Demons hit an all-time low when losing to Sligo All Stars and basement side Moycullen, and action had to be taken to get the team back in the groove.

Signing MJ Randolph was a masterstroke and has brought the goodwill factor back to Demons. They have won their last five games and he chipped in with 37 points against Eanna last Sunday, proving that he is a player of undoubted ability.

From many years watching Demons and Neptune games, Americans usually cancel one another out and as many fans will be in the Mardyke tonight to see the battle between Ferguson and Randolph it could well be the Irish players who decide the outcome.

In Blount, Neptune have possibly the best Irish player in the league; he has serious skills that could pose Demons’ defence problems.

Roy Downey likes a high-tempo game, but he will have an interesting evening with the Hannigan twins James and Scott in close pursuit.

Speaking of the Hannigan brothers, having played their basketball with Neptune since they were kids, this season they moved up the road to join Demons. Naturally, the Sunday’s Well club welcomed them with open arms and they have produced some wonderful displays in this campaign.

Neptune have a slight advantage with two Americans and Nil Sabata, who demolished Demons in the cup, and they will need to be curtailed for Demons to win.

BOUNCE BACK

Emporium Cork Basketball make the trip to Galway tomorrow to play Moycullen, fresh their derby loss to University of Galway Maree.

In recent weeks Moycullen have improved and Ballincollig will need to give them the respect they deserve.

Much has been documented about Ballincollig’s defeat to Tralee Warriors last weekend when they were denied by a buzzer-beater lay-up from Eoin Quigley.

Player-coach Ciaran O’Sullivan will have dissected the game, but maybe his main priority right now is getting his American John Dawson to increase his scoring averages.

John Dawson scores a basket. Picture: Larry Cummins

Dawson looks a skillful player, but in his last two games Templeogue (10) and Tralee Warriors (16) he has averaged just 13 points per game, and his team needs more from him on the scoring front.

Ballincollig haven’t become a bad team overnight, and this is the perfect game for them to bounce back.

Irish players Adrian O’Sullivan, Dylan Corkery, and Keelan Cairns are seasoned players in this league and they should take maximum points without too much fuss.