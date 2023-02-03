Demons v Neptune: Cork basketball’s Old Firm is one of the great derbies in Irish sport

The focus for Neptune was solely on defeating Demons in the first round of the cup and they did so in style with their opponents flattering to deceive.
In recent weeks new American signing Tarkus Ferguson has brought a breath of fresh air to the club and that’s what makes this derby game so intriguing.
Nothing was expected from Demons, back in the league after a three-year absence, but it was evident early doors that American Jeremiah Moore hadn’t settled in Cork.
Player-coach Ciaran O’Sullivan will have dissected the game, but maybe his main priority right now is getting his American John Dawson to increase his scoring averages.