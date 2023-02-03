Women's Super League preview: Glanmire need to beat Trinity in tight title race

CHAMPIONS The Address UCC Glanmire will know that defeat to Trinity Meteors at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday (2.30pm) could end any hopes of retaining their Women’s Super League title.

The sides are level at the top, so a win for either would give them a huge advantage in the run-in.

Meteors have defeated Glanmire twice this season in cup and league and coach Mark Scannell knows how difficult it will be to bring this crack Meteors side down.

Scannell said: “We know what Meteors bring to the table and it’s very simple; we will have to be ready for a huge test against a quality side.”

The Glanmire boss is renowned for his ability to prepare teams for big games, and in his own words, if the players stick to the game plan they should be there or thereabouts at the finish.

“I think all coaches do their best when preparing teams for big games, but at the end of the day you cannot put the ball in the basket for your players or defend stringently, so the bottom line is we must all be singing from the same hymn sheet.”

For one Meteors player, Claire Melia who played a major part in Glanmire completing the Grand Slam last season, the occasion will bring memories of the good times shared with her former teammates flooding back.

Melia said: “I will never forget that year; the girls and the whole set-up at Glanmire helped me through a tough year after losing my mother, and for that I will be eternally grateful.”

The Irish senior international was disappointed that her side lost the cup final to Killester, but they avenged that defeat last weekend with a 66-55 win.

NEW FOCUS

Melia added: “It was hard to take as we underachieved on the day, but that chapter is now closed and my team-mates will now have to be focused to topple this Glanmire side on their home court.”

Looking at the match-ups, they will be interesting as Glanmire will have to shut down the threat of Melia and American Celia Taborn.

Melia tends to play at the high post with the big American dominating the inside and players like Amy Dooley and Khia Rasheed will need to be on their game to restrict their influence.

The Dublin side have another current senior international in Dayna Finn who, on her best day, is more than a handful, ably assisted by Cork-born Sarah Kenny.

In recent games, some of Glanmire’s key players haven’t reached their scoring averages and for their captain Aine McKenna this is the game in which she needs to shoot with precision.

One plus from their win over Liffey Celtics last weekend was the performances of Simone O’Shea and Claire O’Sullivan; they will need to repeat those performances in for this game.

American Brittany Byrd is an exceptional talent and if she is in a scoring mood, there is every chance that Glanmire can secure a crucial win.

Fr Mathew’s travel to Dublin on Sunday for a clash with DCU Mercy, with coach Niamh Dwyer hoping they can put in a similar performance to the one that demolished Ulster University.

Fr. Mathew's Amy Corkery with a reverse pass from Ulster University's Naoishe Burns. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dwyer has witnessed her side play inconsistently throughout the campaign and she is looking forward to see how they react against a quality side like DCU Mercy.

Dwyer said: “We have a solid squad and, without making excuses, our league position doesn’t reflect the quality that’s in our side.

“Playing DCU Mercy on their home court is a difficult proposition, but we defeated them last season and hopefully it would be nice to see us play to our potential and see where it takes us.”

Gráinne Dwyer continues to produce double figures on a consistent basis and with Americans Shannon Brady and Sydney Candeleria capable of posing DCU problems it will be an interesting clash.

Singleton’s SuperValu ended a seven defeat run when overcoming University of Galway Mystics.

Once again Edel Thornton’s scoring talents came to the fore with a game high 27 points, but tomorrow will be a different challenge when they travel to National Cup champions Killester.