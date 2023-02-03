Wales v Ireland: Tag of Six Nations favourites could weigh heavily in Cardiff

GIVEN the respective recent form of Wales and Ireland, most observers would be forgiven for assuming tomorrow’s opening Six Nations encounter between the countries at the Principality Stadium is a mere formality for Ireland, but if any game seemed set up for an ambush, it is this one.

It is a meeting of the number one ranked team in world rugby, versus the ninth.

A match between a side that won a Test Series in New Zealand recently versus a team that lost at home to Georgia in November.

Common sense suggests it should be a comfortable Irish victory, yet why is there an eerie feeling about this tie?

Wales played 12 internationals in 2022 and only won three of them, with home victories over Scotland and Argentina, and a second Test victory over a second-string South Africa in the summer, being the only positives in what was a terrible year for Welsh rugby, where losses to Italy and Georgia were the darkest of days.

Despite their poor form they still somehow managed to get within four points of both England and France, and within five of Australia, as well as beating a weakened Springboks outfit, so even when playing badly the muscle memory of past triumphs kept them competitive.

Given their horrendous run of form, Wales had no choice but to press the reset button, with head coach Wayne Pivac being moved aside in December and being replaced by three-time Grand Slam-winning coach Warren Gatland.

INTRIGUE

Gatland’s return gives a sense of intrigue to this tie, especially when you consider his excellent historical record against Ireland down the years.

If anyone can string together a team in just a few weeks to scupper Andy Farrell’s side, then Gatland is that man.

The idea that Gatland can forge a winning Welsh team almost overnight might seem farcical, but a quick glance at the history books might make you reach for the 2/1 on offer on Wales this Saturday.

Gatland’s three Grand Slams with Wales were achieved in 2008, 2012 and 2019.

It is worth noting that in 2007 Wales had finished in fifth spot in the Six Nations table, while in 2011 they had been fourth.

In 2018 they had come second, so the 2019 Slam had been coming, but the other two show that Wales can pounce from nowhere.

They just need one win to get up and running, and when they grasp a big win they are able to ride that momentum all the way to Grand Slam glory.

A home win over Ireland would be the perfect way to get back up and running, in this World Cup year.

And just as a win for Wales would be a wonderful way to start the new Warren Gatland era, it would conversely have the effect of throwing Ireland’s own ambitions and World Cup plans into disarray.

That is the beauty of the opening weekend of the Six Nations, as you are invariably left with three sides giving themselves a hard look in the mirror come the Monday after.

A further glance at history presents us with even more warning signs.

Ireland have not won in Cardiff in the Six Nations in a whole decade, and almost more surprisingly, despite being the out-half of his generation, Jonathan Sexton has just that one 6N victory in Wales to boast about from 2013, with five of his six visits, since his first in 2011, all being losses. Cardiff has not been a happy hunting ground.

Gatland will not have had an awful lot of time with this squad since taking over.

He will undoubtedly target Ireland’s set-pieces for special attention, and have something up his sleeve in an attempt to slow down Ireland’s famous ruck speed.

They will fancy themselves if they can throw Ireland’s gameplan off kilter — something which New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia all failed to do last year — it is certainly easier said than done, but quality back rows like Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric are well capable of getting the upper hand on Ireland’s much vaunted back row.

You have to fancy an Irish win on the opening day of the championship, but it is hard to be overly confident either.