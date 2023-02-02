New deal for rising star Adam Idah at Norwich City

CORK'S Adam Idah has signed a new contract at Norwich City, a deal that will keep him at Carrow Road until the summer of 2028.

The striker originally joined the club’s academy back in 2017 and he has made 64 first-team appearances since he made his debut against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup in August 2019.

Idah was a star for the Canaries at underage level as he regularly scored against some of the best academy teams in the country. He announced himself at senior level with a hat-trick at Preston North End in the FA Cup back in January 2020.

He followed that up by featuring against Tottenham Hotspur, and he scored a penalty in a 3-2 shoot-out victory over the Premier League heavyweights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Idah spent the start of this season recovering from a knee injury that brought a premature end to his last run in the Premier League with Norwich City. He announced his return with a goal against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last August, and he has gone on to make 10 appearances this year.

He has scored one goal in the Championship for Norwich this season, and that came from a trip to Reading at the end of December.

He told the club’s media team: “I'm over the moon. It's exciting for me and my family. The last year and a half have been tough for me but I came back and worked hard and now the club are showing a lot of faith in me by rewarding that hard work.

I've said it before, I love this club. I've been here since I was 15/16 and there is a big path for me to progress here and be a better player."

Head coach David Wagner said: “Adam is a player that I was very much aware of prior to joining the club.

NATURAL

"He has a raw, natural ability and is someone we’re really looking forward to working further with.”

Sporting director Stuart Webber added: “We congratulate Adam on his new contract. As we’ve always demonstrated with our academy graduates, we’re really keen to invest in our players’ development and this contract is a clear sign of that.

“Adam still has a lot of room for development and we are all invested in making him the player we all know he can be. It’s important he now remains fit and becomes a top professional. When he achieves that I have no doubt big success will follow.

“Credit must go to the medical and performance team at the Lotus Training Centre for their investment in Adam so far. I’m confident that we will see the benefits of their work.“