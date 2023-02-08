Youghal GAA driving toward the future while respecting the past

YOUGHAL are looking at their glorious past but also building for the future at a fundraising launch this Saturday which is central to the club's long-term development plans.

The club is commemorating 16 of the greatest days and greatest teams in Youghal GAA history with signed frames. Each of the frames will be signed by those involved in the winning team and will contain authentic jerseys and a backing montage of photographs, newspaper articles, match day programmes and other mementos of the day.

These will all also be collated and printed in an attractive booklet. All of this has engaged members and past players and has also promoted the development plans to the wider Youghal GAA circle and local community. These frames and booklets will be a unique and wonderful keepsake and will hold a special record of that momentous day in the storied history of Youghal GAA.

The plan is to sell these unique framed memories to businesses with a close connection to the club or perhaps to private individuals at home or abroad who may have been involved, or had a family member involved, in one of those great days.

Hugh Dorrian is the major driving force behind this project and takes up the storyline.

"Our launch night will provide an opportunity for past players, members and invited guests to view all of the commemorative frames and take a trip down memory lane as we celebrate our greatest teams and relive our glorious championship wins.

"A number of years ago the Eochaill Óg Executive identified the need for winter training facilities and specifically the need for an all-weather training pitch. The club’s underage teams had difficulty accessing suitable facilities from November to April and most of the club’s main rivals had invested in all-weather facilities.

"We are proud of our past achievements in providing excellent facilities for all of the club's teams, however, it is important to us that our playing facilities are on par with the best clubs in the county and country. This will give all our adult and underage teams every chance to compete at the highest level.

With matches and training suspended during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, we had more time on our hands and we set about formulating the much-needed plans.

"We established the Youghal GAA facility development committee which has a technical sub-committee led by John O’Sullivan and a fundraising sub-committee led by Ger O’Leary.

IMPROVEMENT

"Once the technical sub-committee got to work, it became evident that there were other facility development issues impacting club teams' ability to play and train all year round. The Magners Hill floodlighting needs upgrading and our main pitch drainage system also need improvement. The finance sub-committee was tasked with the arduous job of raising enough funds to cover the costs of all the work that needs to be completed.

The scale and cost of the proposed developments will require a combination of grant aid, sponsorship opportunities, donors and also general club fundraising events.

"No time was wasted by the finance sub-committee as they set about identifying an initial fundraising event. The objectives we set were to raise funds for the development but also at the same time, to celebrate the achievements and glories of the great Youghal teams of the past."

So on this Saturday, the first major showcase event will be hosted at Club Áras, the club's superb club hub. All are welcome to attend.

PARTNERSHIP

Interestingly since the seeds were sown for those plans, a new nearby development has given an unexpected boost. Following a year of research, it came to light that the local secondary school in the town Pobalscoil na Trionoide had similar ambitions in growing their sporting facilities with the addition of an astro turf pitch, which was opened recently.

It was agreed that the GAA club would go into partnership and take out a form of a licence to use the facility and in turn, the GAA club would assist the school in their grant applications and fundraisers. It's a shining example of the community working together for the overall benefit of so many local people.

Consequently, that development took considerable pressure off the urgency for an immediate addition of an all-weather pitch within the club and as a result the focus was able to switch to other urgent requirements with additional lighting a priority. Estimates suggest that in the region of €500K is required to complete all on the wish list which includes extensive groundworks.