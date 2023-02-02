Colm O'Rourke: 'No team in Division 2 wants to be in the Tailteann Cup'

NEW Meath manager Colm O’Rourke could have been speaking for his seven counterparts in Division 2 of the National Football League after his side’s four-point win over Cork last weekend.

“Everybody talks about the Tailteann Cup and the great competition it was last year, but no team in the second division wants to be in the Tailteann Cup. That’s the reality of it,” he said.

“We want to make sure that we finish high enough that we are in the last 16 for the All-Ireland,” O’Rourke added.

There seems to be a different feel to the league this season though that’s only based on the evidence of just one round of seven in the competition.

Meath’s come-from-behind victory was greeted with far more enthusiasm than would normally be the case for a game in January, but it seemed to be replicated up and down the country across the divisions.

Group hugs, high-fives and stiff handshakes offering congratulations would normally be reserved for end-of-competition fixtures based on promotion or survival outcomes and more akin for championship outings.

We had managers and players questioning levels of injury-time, the validity of scores and the normal ‘that was no free’ or ‘we should have got a free there’ applying even more pressure on the beleaguered referee and his officials.

It reflects the increased importance of the 2023 league in terms of the earlier-than-usual championship at the beginning of April and the need to hit the ground running from the get-go.

You’ll hear a lot about the significance of division 2 league standings in particular because of the co-relation to the Tailteann Cup, which is effectively the All-Ireland ‘B’ championship, a competition greeted with a high degree of scepticism at the outset.

It deprives teams, who really have an earthly chance of winning the Sam Maguire Cup in the first instance of participating which led to a lot of miffed traditionalists across the counties operating in divisions 3 and 4.

Westmeath were the inaugural winners, defeating Cavan in the final, and part of the booty is a place in this season’s race for Sam. How bad, say you?

And just to prove their annoyance Cavan travelled to Mullingar for the opening game in division 3 and won by three points.

There are other ways of ensuring you’re one of the 16 teams in the field for the All-Ireland in the summer, like reaching a provincial final, for example.

Those eight, regardless of league positions, will join Westmeath leaving the seven remaining spots to be determined by the league standings at the conclusion of that competition.

O’Rourke didn’t offer any considerations of how Leinster might shape up this year mainly because he wasn’t asked-too early in the year etc-but Meath came out of the draw chuckling contentedly with themselves.

They avoided Dublin and Kildare and meet either Longford or Offaly in the quarter-finals and if successful, which they will, take on the winners of Westmeath-Louth, the latter county also in division 2, in the semis.

What it will mean in effect is that either the Dubs or the Lillywhites will have to depend on league positions to guarantee they’re among the seven.

Typically, they squared up last weekend in testing conditions of wind and rain at Croke Park for the opening league game with the Dubs just about prevailing by 1-11 to 0-13.

This weekend, Cork head to Newbridge to face Kildare while the Dubs journey to Limerick to play the locals at the Gaelic Grounds.

Last word to O’Rourke: “Our target is to beat Clare on Sunday. Realistically, the second division is a competition that is going to be intense.”

It already is!

FIXTURES: SATURDAY: NFL Division 3: Down v Antrim, Newry, 6pm.

Division 4: Waterford v Carlow, SETU Arena, 5pm.

SUNDAY: Division 1: Kerry v Monaghan, Killarney, 1.30; Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 2pm; Tyrone v Donegal, Omagh, 2pm; Armagh v Mayo, Athletic Grounds, 3.30.

Division 2: Meath v Clare, Navan, 2pm; Kildare v Cork, Newbridge, 2pm; Louth v Derry, Ardee, 2pm; Limerick v Dublin, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm.

Division 3: Longford v Westmeath, Pearse Park, 2pm; Offaly v Fermanagh, Tullamore, 2pm; Cavan v Tipperary, Breffni Park, 2pm.

Division 4: London v Leitrim, Ruislip, 1pm; Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim, 2pm; Laois v Wexford, Portlaoise, 2pm.