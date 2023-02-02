Cork City’s Swedish love affair continues with another signing from Scandinavia

IT was a week of signings and departures at Cork City as they brought in Daniel Krezic from Sweden and academy graduate Leon Ayinde joined Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

This follows the acquisition of Kevin Čustović on loan from Danish side Vejle and the transfer of Franco Umeh to Crystal Palace.

Krezic, who is a North Macedonian underage international, moves to Cork after playing for Degerfors and Varberg in the Swedish top flight for the last three seasons.

The 26-year-old revealed that he was convinced to join the club by fellow Swede Albin Winbo, who recently signed from Varberg BOIS.

He told the club’s media team: “I am really excited to be at Cork City.

It is a new adventure for me and I am really looking forward to helping the team in the season ahead.

"I am a fast winger, I like to attack and take defenders on one-on-one, and I hope I can add some goals and assists to the team.

“I know Albin (Winbo), I played with him in Varberg for a year, so I spoke to him before coming over. Of course it is easier when you know somebody; he had only good things to say about the club and the team environment, so it was very good to hear that, and I am very happy to be here.”

Cork City manager Colin Healy is delighted with his new acquisition as it boots options in midfield ahead of the club’s return to the League of Ireland Premier Division.

“Daniel is a good player and he will add to our attacking options. He’s played for the last few years in the top division in Sweden, so he has played at a good level and he has good experience. We are very pleased to have him at the club and we are looking forward to seeing him in action soon,” he said.

DEVELOP

As one player arrives, Ayinde becomes the latest player from the club’s academy to graduate to England.

The midfielder originally joined City at U15 level from St Mary’s and he played his way up to the U19s.

City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, said: “I am delighted for Leon. It has been a pleasure to watch him develop his game over the last couple of years within our academy.

"He has exemplified what hard work and dedication can do for you. Leon has all the characteristics and traits to step up to the next level. We as an academy are very proud of our role in aiding his development as a person as well as a player and we wish him every success in the future."