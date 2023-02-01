Cobh Ramblers sign Lee Steacy ahead of new season

COBH RAMBLERS have made another good addition to their side for the 2023 League Of Ireland season by signing former Drogheda United and Longford Town goalkeeper Lee Steacy.

Steacy is the latest new recruit to Ramblers by manager Shane Keegan, who appears to have recruited very well in the off season for the St Colman’s Park side.

The 30-year-old shot stopper Steacy previously spent three and a half seasons with Longford Town, where he was named in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year in 2019, before being part of the Longford side that gained promotion through the playoffs in 2020.

He made over 75 appearances while at Longford, having joined from Shelbourne in 2019. While Steacy has also played for Bray Wanderers, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

Ramblers also in recent days announced the signing of attacker Wilson Waweru on loan from Galway United for the 2023 season.

The 22 year old made his Galway debut in 2018 and has since made 91 first team appearances, scoring 18 goals in the process. Playing largely as a winger and an attacker, Wilson came through the underage setup at Mervue United before joining the Galway academy.

Ramblers also have made new additions to their first team squad from Waterford. Midfielder Callum Stringer joins from Waterford FC, having come through Waterford’s underage academy and making his first team debut in 2021 in the Premier Division.

He remained with the Waterford first team in 2022, making nine appearances and scoring on two occasions, both against Cobh Ramblers Defender Cian Browne also signed from Waterford, along with the returning Charlie Lyons from Galway.

Ramblers recruited impressively by getting one of the most talented First Division players in recent years in Jack Doherty from Wexford. The hope will be an improved 2023 on the field for Cobh Ramblers.

McCarthy Insurance Group will continue to be the Cobh Ramblers primary sponsor for the 2023 League of Ireland season.

Speaking about the sponsorship for the 2023 campaign, Charlie McCarthy, Group Chairman of McCarthy Insurance (MIG) said:

“We are delighted to renew as main sponsors of Cobh Ramblers Football Club. We are looking forward to the 2023 season ahead and aim to continue our strong relationship together benefiting the local & football community” While Bill O’Leary, the Cobh Ramblers Club Chairman, is looking forward to working with MIG over the coming 12 months ahead.

“We are delighted to have McCarthy Insurance Group back on board with the club, together we have built a strong relationship and both continue to have a strong impact on our relevant communities. Together we will continue to not only benefit each other but continue our common goal of creating a pathway for all players to play at the highest level in Ireland. “