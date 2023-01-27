Pat Ryan ready to make use of league

Given the compacted timeframe of the inter-county season, the Allianz Hurling League now runs right up to the start of the championship.

Going bald-headed to win it can be costly but neither can it be written off. For new manager Pat Ryan, the secondary competition serves an important purpose as he looks to assess the options available to him.

“I suppose what we’re trying to get out of the league is a consistency of performance,” he says.

“You want to see that fellas are going to represent the jersey properly on every night that they put it on.

“If we can build combinations in terms of players playing together and get certain areas of the field nailed down for the championship, that’s brilliant.

“Then, obviously, trying to figure out if we can add more competition to the group – you’re looking at the new fellas that we’ve brought on to the panel and fellas that have been there with the last 12-24 months that maybe haven’t had enough game-time, can they add strength to us and make us more competitive?

“Of the 30-odd players that we’ll have on the panel by the end of the league, the more fellas that we think can play championship, the more competitive training becomes and they react to that.

“Fellas are itching to get back on the field now because they see guys playing well in matches and winning the Munster league was good in that regard. They’re wondering when they’re going to get their chance and that makes things very competitive, which is great for us.”

Cork come into the league on the back of success in the pre-season Co-op SuperStores Munster Hurling League. While it wouldn’t be considered a great year if that was the only silverware on Leeside, it was valuable in terms of settling in to the job.

“You’re trying to work out what works best on matchdays and stuff and like that that suits you,” Ryan says.

“That’s where the Munster league affords you that ability to refine your processes around your training before matches and your selection.

“We’re delighted with it from that point of view. We gave lots of fellas game-time and having fellas away with colleges allows you to rotate your panel a good bit.

“We have a few small niggling injuries and fellas coming back from that now. The majority of fellas are training very hard back on the field, a few of them won’t be ready for the next two league games but we should have a clean bill of health for the middle of February, bar Alan Connolly and Mark Coleman.”

As well as those two longer-term absentees, Cork will be without midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon (shoulder), Tim O’Mahony and Séamus Harnedy for Limerick and the second match against Galway.

“Séamus had a cartilage injury that he picked up last year,” Ryan says.

“We had been hoping to rehab it but he needed an operation. He’s back running now with a while and so is Tim, he had a small tendon injury – he hurt his knee against the Glen, a legacy injury that flared up again.

“He’s back, doing a savage amount of running at the moment and we’re just keeping him out of contact.

“He should be back into full training by the start of next week.”

For those who are involved, a joust with the All-Ireland champions in a televised Saturday night game before an expected large crowd is a good start to the league, but Ryan is keen not to get too caught up.

“To be honest, we’re not reading too much into it,” he says.

“I’m after being involved before so you know that February 4 and April 30 will be totally different.

“At the same time, we want to see what our fellas are capable of when they go up against a top-class inter-county team like Limerick.

“The one thing that you know Limerick will bring is savage attitude and that’s what we’ll be looking for from our fellas as well. We’ll have to match their attitude and character and really go after their game and see where that takes us.

“It’s not going to define either of the two of us in terms of what way the year goes but, every time you go out and play – especially on your own patch – you want to play well.”