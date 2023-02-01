Griffin’s late header winsSaxone Cup tie for Bweeng

Shandon Celtic 2

Bweeng Celtic 3

Liam Griffin’s header in the dying minutes fired Bweeng Celtic into the Saxone Cup semi-final after their 3-2 victory over Shandon Celtic at Popham’s Road.

And getting the nod for the man of the match award was Bweeng’s Dave Barrow who turned in a massive workmanlike performance over the 90 minutes.

Both sides had early opportunities as Jamie Butler had to get down smartly to smother a stinging effort from Gardiner.

Then, at the other end, following good work from Timmy Sheehan, Jordan Oden hooked agonisingly wide of the upright.

But after Gardiner blazed over from the edge of the box, Shandon nosed in front when a punched clearance by Butler from Damien Morey’s high cross arrived for Conor Kelly who slammed into the net on 14 minutes.

Good work followed from Dave Barrow when he broke up play around the centre before Liam Wong collected on the right to side-step Marc O’Donovan and plant his effort firmly into the Shandon net from an acute angle on 29 minutes.

What a chance then fell for Shandon when Gardiner slipped it through for Kelly, but he drilled over with the goal at his mercy.

Kelly had another opportunity moments later when he controlled from William McCarthy’s pass, but again, he rifled over.

Following a decent free kick from Bweeng’s Griffin which was held by O’Donovan, Glen Cambridge got behind the Bweeng defence – only to be denied by a good save from Butler.

Barrow then helped on for Leon Wong who scooped over from a good position.

Bweeng went in front when from a corner, the ball fell nicely for Victor Utoh who blazed home with a first time effort on 71 minutes.

Martin Conlon (Cork AUL) presents the man of the match award (Sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophies) to Bweeng Celtic's Dave Barrow.

A quick response from Shandon Celtic saw Gardiner threading one on for Cambridge who blasted the side-netting with an angled effort.

Shandon were pressing hard now in search of an equaliser and it arrived on 78 minutes when Glen Cambridge’s effort was pushed away by Butler, it arrived for substitute Graham Hosford who rifled low into the Bweeng net to restore parity once again.

Minutes later, Cambridge almost got a third, but his toe-poked effort was saved by Butler.

At the other end, Bweeng had their chance when Liam Griffin headed narrowly wide from Gavin Lehane’s free kick.

With just ten minutes left on the clock now, both sides were throwing caution to the wind in and effort to chase the winner with plenty of scrapping around the centre going on, but with just minutes left on the clock the decider did arrive.

Bweeng Celtic were awarded with a corner on the right-hand side and it was Liam Griffin who became the Bweeng hero when he was first to the cross to send a powerful header crashing into the net and seal the tie in the end.

Shandon Celtic: Marc O’Donovan, Liam Eager, Damien Morey, Paul O’Driscoll, Alan O’Driscoll, Eric Dorgan, Colm Coveney, Conor Kelly, Jamie Gardiner, Glen Cambridge and William McCarthy.

Subs: Ian Shellard for Conor Kelly (52), Graham Hosford for Alan O’Driscoll (65), Charles Daly for William McCarthy (75).

Bweeng Celtic: Jamie Butler, Rory O’Hanlon, Aaron Rawley, Gavin Lehane, Christopher Desmond, Liam Griffin, Jordan Oden, Jack Kennifick, Leon Wong, Dave Barrow and Timmy Sheehan.

Subs: Andrew Bracken and Darragh Kennifick, for Jack Kennifick and Rory O’Hanlon (half-time), Victor Utoh for Aaron Rawley (63).

Referee: Alan Belmajoub.