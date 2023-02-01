Coughlan adds the finishing touches as Grattan advance in Mossie Linnane Cup

Glenthorn A 1 Grattan A 4

GRATTAN United are through to the final of the Mossie Linnane Cup after their 4-1 victory over Glenthorn Celtic at the Mayfield United all-weather facility.

The tie itself was an even enough affair over the first 45 minutes as Grattan led at the break 2-1, but over the second 45, Grattan had more control and in fact grew in stature as the half progressed to a point where they ran out comfortable winners in the end.

The tie itself commenced with plenty of gusto that one would expect for a game of this magnitude and with just minutes in, Christy O’Driscoll hooked on for Bullman near the edge of the box and it took a very important intervention from Adam Lee to deny the striker an early opportunity.

Then, when O’Driscoll was fouled outside the box, he entrusted himself to take the free kick which he took – only to see Keith Timothy produced a wonderful save at the expense of a corner to deny the Grattan striker.

From the resultant corner, Grattan nosed in front when Harry Goulding glanced his header home from David Curtin’s delivery after just five minutes.

A response from Glenthorn saw Adam Lynch pick out Shane Duggan in a good position, but some solid defending from David Curtin ensured no further threat would develop.

Glenthorn applied some pressure after that and a decent effort from distance followed by Oscar Sabana whistled narrowly wide.

Glenthorn's Oscar Sabana in action against Grattan. Picture: Barry Peelo.

And when Adam Lynch tried to play in Duggan through the channel, an alert Graham Murphy advanced to abort the threat.

The hard-working Michael Kent grabbed loose possession following a scramble around the centre, but after making some headway, his effort on goal lacked conviction and a half chance went.

But, Glenthorn were awarded a penalty following a handball incident inside the Grattan box and from the spot, Eoin Quirke planted his effort deep into the corner on 28 minutes.

A response from Grattan saw them being awarded a free on the left and the Glenthorn defence escaped punishment when from Christy O’Driscoll’s delivery, Christy Bullman just failed to make contact while unattended near the far post.

Grattan claimed back their early advantage when Christy Bullman collected from Christy O’Driscoll before slamming the upright with a firm strike, but when the rebound sat up for Harte, he headed home to hand the advantage back once again to Grattan shortly before the break.

The first ten minutes or so of the second period became quite scrappy until a marvellous chance fell for Glenthorn.

Vinney Keating floated a measured ball in for the unmarked Ian Kent who somehow failed to guide home with only the keeper to beat.

Then, from 20 yards out, Fintan Forde beat Graham Murphy with his low effort – only to see the ball come back off the post to safety.

But, after that, Grattan started to get a real foothold on the game and on 55 minutes, Gary Coughlan pounced to slot a terrific finish into the bottom corner to make it 3-1 to Grattan.

And following Anthony O’Callaghan’s header which went over from Aaron Broderick’s free kick, Gary Coughlan fed Kent down the right channel before the midfielder picked out Christy O’Driscoll who headed against the crossbar before being cleared to safety.

Glenthorn's Vinney Keating breaks from defence with Grattan's John Paul O'Sullivan in hot pursuit. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Grattan were knocking it around now with confidence and it was no surprise to see them get another which came about from a marvellous move.

Anthony O’Callaghan swung a pass out to his left for Anthony Harte who worked it forward for Bullman.

Bulman looked up and picked out Gary Coughlan who stole in to slide it home inside the far post and make it 4-1 in the 72nd minute.

With the tie really over now, Grattan played possession football to run down the clock as they now look forward to a place in this season’s Mossie Linnane Cup final.

Glenthorn Celtic's captain Adam Lee (right) with Grattan United's Anthony Byrne, accompanied by referee Jim Hennessy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

GLENTHORN CELTIC A: Keith Timothy, Vinny Keating, Jamie Lewis, Fintan Forde, Adam Lee, Tristan Foley, Shane Duggan, Oscar Sabana, Ian Kent, Adam Lynch and Eoin Quirke.

Subs: Edwin Buckley for Tristan Foley (70), Danny O’Callaghan, Patrick Long and Christopher O’Keeffe for Oscar Sabana, Jamie Lewis and Adam Lynch (78).

GRATTAN A: Graham Murphy, Aaron Broderick, Harry Goulding, Anthony Byrne, Anthony O’Callaghan, Michael Kent, Gary Coughlan, Anthony Harte, Christy Bullman, Christy O’Driscoll and David Curtin.

Subs: Anthony Peelo for Aaron Broderick (65), Keith Harris for Christy Bullman (72), John Paul O’Sullivan for Christy O’Driscoll (77), Paudie Crowley for Harry Goulding (82), Mark O’Sullivan for Gary Coughlan (89).

Referee: Jim Hennessy.