Cork City’s Swedish sweep continues with Kevin Čustović signing on loan from Vejle

WITH just over two weeks to the first game of the league season, Cork City have brought in Swedish defender Kevin Čustović, on loan from Danish side Vejle.

The 22-year-old comes to Leeside after spending the second half of last season on loan at Örebro, who play in the second tier of Sweden’s football pyramid.

Čustović, who can also slot into midfield if needed, made sure that the club finished tenth in the table and they avoided the relegation play-offs.

He comes to Cork on loan after spending the majority of his playing career in Sweden, and that earned him a transfer to Danish Superliga club Vejle in 2021.

Čustović first featured against Randers and he went on to make 14 appearances for the Danish club.

He told the club’s media team: “I am very pleased to be joining Cork City and look forward to playing for the Rebel Army.

"I cannot wait to get started! I am a hard-working wing-back, I have a lot of passion for the game and I want to do well for the team.

"I am looking forward to playing in front of the fans and I can assure them I will fight to the end in every game for the team.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the new signing: “We are very pleased to have Kevin on board. We have been doing a lot of work to identify signings who will add to the group, and we feel Kevin has the ability to do that.

"He is a versatile defensive player, he works hard and has a very good attitude.

"We are looking forward to welcoming him into the group and seeing him in action.”

Čustović links up with fellow Swede Albin Winbo at Cork City, with that midfielder recently joining on a permanent deal from Varbergs BoIS.

They will slotted into a team that contains the spine of the group that won the First Division title last season and promotion back to the top flight of Irish football.

City have been working towards the opening day of the season, which will see them take on Bohemians at Turner’s Cross, by playing a series of friendlies against UCC, Treaty United, and Dundalk.

They’ve used these games to get match fitness and look at a number of potential signings, including the nephew of three time Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf.

Quentin Seedorf was listed as a trialist for the UCC game in Crosshaven and he scored the first goal during a 2-0 win over the Munster Senior League side.

He also featured for the club during a 1-0 defeat to Dundalk in Dublin, and that sparked reports that City are expected to make an offer to the left-back.