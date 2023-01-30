Bishop Lucy Park plays a very important role in Cork boxing history

Bishop Lucy park will shortly be closed to the Cork public.

A major revamp will take place converting the public amenity into an ultra-modern urban plaza.

The current boxing wall will be replaced and the new wall will incorporate all existing plaques plus many new features such as a plinth and late night lighting for strollers in a park which will no longer be locked at night by gates.

Cork boxing authorities had full consultations with the City Council on all changes to the existing wall and expressed their satisfaction as they look forward to the history of Cork boxing being enhanced in the new park.

Amongst the many great boxing days which took place in the park over the last ten years was Saturday 10th September 2016.

On that day two plaques were unveiled to perpetuate the memories of Paddy ‘the champ’ Martin and Tommy Hyde.

Both were household names in the annuals of Cork boxing. They were lifelong friends and both died in 2012.

On the day of the unveiling of those plaques, to the Northside Cork boxing legends, one of the biggest crowds ever to assemble in Bishop Lucy park came to pay tributes to men whose names will live long in Cork’s Boxing folklore.

Paddy Martin, father of the current Fianna Fail leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, hailed from an area called Clankatan near Collins Barracks on the Northside of the city.

Paddy Martin, President of the Cork Ex Boxers Social & Benevolent Club, making a presentation to Kieran Joyce the first Cork boxer to win a medal at the European Champions. Front left to right: Tim O'Sullivan, John Fiddes, Tommy Hyde, Kieran Joyce, Paddy Martin, Denis Lyons, Danzer Nagle. Back: Eamer Coughlan, Charlie Cogan, Brian Joyce, Jimmy Fitzgerald, Albie Murphy, Mossy O'Callaghan.

Martin showed great potential as a young athlete and on the advice of schoolmaster Pat Daly joined the Glen boxing club. Martin was also a member of Glen Rovers hurling club and went on to play senior Gaelic football with their sister club St Nicks.

He worked with CIE as a driver later as an inspector.

The Glen BC man enjoyed exchanges of banter and was well able to mix it verbally with all those who engaged with him.

A passionate follower for the Glen hurling team, he was always very vocal around County final time.

If the Glen were ever beaten in a decider, and that was rare back then, Martin would always retort; “come back to us when you’ve won eight County titles in a row”.

Martin boxed for Ireland on fourteen occasions, including outings against Austria, Germany, England, France, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Moreover, he was also an accomplished senior footballer with St Nicks. On one occasion, lining out in a County semi-final, the great Christy Ring played next to him at corner forward.

Ring won a great ball and laid on a plate for martin, but “The Champ” drove it well wide. Ring shouted across immediately: “Martin, you could have made a name for yourself”.

Martin replied: “Ringy, my name was made last week, and up in lights in Italy, when I floored Lorenzo Giovanni.”

This was in reference to Martin’s sensational win over the Italian champion the previous week. However, the most important and long remembered victory of his career was recorded in City Hall in 1951 when the Leesider famously outpointed Jamaican heavyweight Joe Bygraves.

Following that defeat, Bygraves went on to win the British heavyweight title in Earls Court in 1957 after he KO’d Henry Cooper who famously floored Muhammad Ali in London in the 1960’s.

After he retired from boxing, Martin, along with his great friend Tim O’Sullivan, founded the CEBA. Martin will also be remembered for his outstanding work for various clubs and charitable organisations throughout the city. Paddy Martin passed away January 2012.

Tommy Hyde was born and reared on Fairhill just fifty yards from a boxing club.

The sport was thriving in schools in Cork at the time. In 1938, Hyde won the five and a half stone Munster Juvenile Championship.

At that point, his own club in Fairhill had folded and he joined the nearby Sunnyside BC.

He was rapidly identified as a major talent and quickly moved from juvenile to senior grade.

After a number of bouts at senior level, he won the Cork County welterweight belt.

The following year he targeted the National Championships and put in some outstanding performances.

Former Golden Gloves hero Tommy Dowdall was amongst a string of top boxers beaten by the Leesider in a brilliant 1945/46 season in which he won the Irish Senior welterweight crown at the National Stadium, the first purpose built boxing venue in the world which was officially opened in 1939.

The homecoming was a huge occasion for Hyde and his family. He was introduced to a packed City Hall when he received a prolonged standing ovation.

His international record in 1946 matched his domestic record. He had over 200 bouts in his career and was never floored.

Hyde also had the distinction of having fought in three different weights for Ireland in contests against Italy, Belgium, France, Austria, England, Scotland and Wales.

The Irish champion also defeated the great Rosco Hinston of the USA in Dublin in June of that year.

In 1949, Hyde toured Finland and won five of his seven bouts over nine days.

When he trained around Cork, crowds would flock from far and wide to watch him go through his paces. Hyde retired in 1953 after representing his country against Austria.

The great Tommy Hyde passed away in May 2012.