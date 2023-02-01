Passage advance to last 16 in CWSSL U12 national cup thanks to victory over Midleton

Passage 4

Midleton 0

PASSAGE advanced into the last 16 of the U12 National Cup thanks to a 4-0 win over Midleton at Rockenham Park over the past weekend, with the home side finding the back of the net three times in the first half.

It was a Cork derby which attracted a large crowd who basked in the late winter sunshine and were treated to an entertaining hours football which was provided by both teams.

Within the fist six minutes of play the home side scored when a kick out fell to Roisin Hanlon who passed to Eva Barry who drove forward and sent the ball into the corner of the Midleton net from 15 yards.

Moments later Passage had two good chances with Sarah Coughlan’s cross into the area being well held by Leah O’Donovan in the Midleton goal who also did well to gather the ball ahead of an incoming Eva Barry seconds later as the home side were pressing forward.

Midleton started to press forward looking for the equaliser and it almost came in the 9th minute from a corner kick which was turned in towards the Passage goal only to be cleared off the line and cleared away.

Midleton who played against Passage in the CWSSL U12 National Cup Last 32 at Rockenham Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

A minute later Passage doubled their lead when Sarah Coughlan’s pass found Roisin Hanlon unmarked in the area who made it 2-0 after only ten minutes of play.

Play went from end to end – Midleton winning no less than six corners in the first half with Passage keeper Kerri Daly saving well from Maeve McCormack as they looked to get back into the game while Passage came close to adding a third only for Emily Collier’s effort going just wide from a corner.

The game was put beyond the reach of Midleton in the 26th minute when an in swinging corner kick was not cleared by the Midleton defence and fell to Emily Collier who sent the ball into the far corner as Passage had a commanding 3-0 lead at the break.

Within the first few seconds of the second half Midleton’s Abby Ryan drove forward into the Passage area but her effort on goal was well held by Kerri Daly while at the other end Passage’s Eva Barry had an effort turned away by Midleton keeper Leah O’Donovan for a corner and also had a shot cleared off the line.

Midleton continued to press but couldn’t break through and were dealt a further blow in the 54th minute when Passage added another goal when a kick out fell to Eva Barry who drove straight at the goal and sent the ball past O’Donovan from 15 yards.

Midleton had a chance to at least pull a goal back in the final minute, but Ciara Finn’s shot on goal was blocked by the Passage defence as the home side celebrated a fine performance at advanced into the last 16 of the competition.

Passage: Kerri Daly, Sarah Hendrick, Adisson Murphy, Sophie Lordan, Emily Collier, Roisin Hanlon, Sarah Coughlan, Ella O’Connor, Eva Barry, Sarah Mooney, Grace Walton, Emilie Lenihan, Alyssa O’Neill Ram, Muireann Flannery, Molly Waters, Zofia Dabrowski

Midleton: Kate Byrne, Abi Pyne, Penny Murphy, Sophie Shanahan, Lauren Griffin, Maeve McCormack, Sofia Rice, Ellody Devery, Sara Cahill, Nessa Cronin, Abby Ryan, Ciara Finn, Eabha Kirby, Clodagh Walsh

Referee: John Corcoran.