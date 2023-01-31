Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 08:55

John Coughlan: Tough time for the Blount family puts basketball into perspective 

Garreth Blount will be laid to rest on Tuesday morning a few weeks short of his 23rd birthday
Energywise Ireland Neptune's Jordan Blount reacts to a decision against Flexachem Killorglin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Coughlan

IT was a busy weekend for basketball enthusiasts with Energywise Ireland Neptune producing another solid performance to see off a disappointing Flexachem Killorglin side in the Men’s Super League.

The death of Garreth Blount leading up to the game made it a sombre evening at a packed Neptune Stadium but the Blount family wanted Jordan to play in his brother's honour.

Before the game, a minute's silence took place and then into the action where the Neptune new American signing Tarkus Ferguson showed why he is being touted as the real deal. To be truthful Ferguson was only in first gear and with Jordan Blount and Nil Sabata also in good scoring form they blew away Killorglin with relative ease.

In the closing minute, the Neptune coach Colin O’Reilly called Blount ashore and the ovation he received from the large attendance at the Neptune Stadium was a credit to his family.

I spoke with Garreth in Dublin at the cup finals five days before his untimely passing where he was part of Nick Bohane’s Glanmire coaching staff at the Intermediate final against Liffey Celtics. 

It proved Garreth’s last involvement with the sport he loved and it was fitting it ended in basketball headquarters.

Garreth will be buried today in Kilcully after 11am requiem mass at St Oliver’s Church next to St Aidan’s School he attended and represented on the basketball front.

To his family deepest condolences on the passing of a fun-loving young man whose passion for the sport of basketball was unique.

May he rest in peace.

Back to the action and it proved a disappointing day for Emporium Cork Basketball when they lost at home to Tralee Warriors.

All seemed to be going well for Ballincollig when American John Dawson nailed a basket and bonus with two seconds remaining that edged them ahead by the minimum. Amazingly Eoin Quigley was left unmarked at the other end of the court and the inbound pinpoint pass went directly to him for an unchallenged lay-up.

UCC Demons produced a season-best to halt Eanna’s dominance of Cork sides this season with a stunning 100-90 win.

UCC Demon's Tala Fam Thiam lays up a basket from Eanna's Neil Lynch and Romonn Nelson during the Men's Super League game at the Mardyke Arena. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Having already defeated Ballincollig (cup) and Neptune (league and cup) Eanna were expected to take Demons' scalp but what they didn’t count on was the Sunday’s Well outfit having MJ Randolph in their squad who contributed a game-high 37 points.

CRUCIAL

In the Women’s Super League, The Address UCC Glanmire were made battle to the wire before overcoming Liffey Celtics at Leixlip.

Luckily for Glanmire American Brittany Byrd was back to her best finishing with a 32-point tally that paved the way for this crucial win.

Coach Mark Scannell will also be happy with the performance of Simone O’Shea who chipped in with 12 points in her 15 minutes of action.

Claire O’Sullivan looks like a player that’s getting back to her best and her 11 points were also crucial on a night when some key players struggled on the scoring front.

No doubt Glanmire’s top-of-the-table clash against Trinity Meteors on Sunday next could well decide who will be crowned champions in March.

Fr Mathew’s were are at the end of a heartbreaking defeat to Waterford Wildcats a fortnight ago but they bounced back in style to defeat Ulster University.

It has been a strange season for the Model Farm Road-based club and coach Niamh Dwyer is bound to be relieved that her side returned to winning ways.

Liam Culloty speaks to the Singleton's SuperValu Brunell players. Picture: Larry Cummins
Singletons’s SuperValu Brunell possibly secured their Women’s Super League status when easily accounting for University of Galway Mystics with Edel Thornton leading their scoring on 27 points.

