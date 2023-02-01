Business League round-up: Telus cut through Jay Bazz Barbers in the cup

Jay Bazz Barbers 3 Telus International 4:

IN the shock of the round, First Division Telus International knocked out fancied Premier leaders Jay Bazz in dramatic fashion at Mayfield Community School.

The visitors went into the tie 22 places behind their opponents, having only won twice in the league all season, and conceded early on to a Jamie O’Driscoll opener for the hosts. However, Telus got back on level terms after Callan Dempsey was fouled 25 yards out and Alan O’Connell blasted the free-kick into the top corner.

Within minutes Mick Bogan curled in a free-kick for Dempsey to poke the visitors ahead for the first time. Just 30 seconds into the second half, Jay Bazz drew level from an Adam Hegarty penalty spot. Telus showed their never say die attitude once again to go ahead for the second time through Dempsey who garnered his 17th goal of the season after receiving a flick-on from Jack Murphy.

The pendulum swung once again for Brandon Downey to tie up the contest once again before Dempsey slid a pass to the far post for the onrushing Paul Collins to lash in the winner.

Marlboro Trust 2 Fisherman’s Rest Valley Rangers 2 (Valley won 6-5 on pens):

In a classic cup tie Valley prevailed in sudden death penalties at the expense of the four-time winners after Jack Murphy and Adrian Carr for Rangers exchanged goals with Marlboro’s Fredy Fernandez and Hugo Bertolotti in the 90 minutes.

SCS Crookstown Utd 1 Jason O’Neill Electrical 2

JONE made a successful trip to Crookstown by toppling the hosts on a difficult surface. United’s David O’Halloran scored in between Paudie Cotter netting twice for the winners, all three goals coming after the hour mark.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 0 Brew Boys 4:

Brew Boys’ recent run of good form continued with a comfortable win over Healy’s. Gavin Quirke (2), Michael Aherne and Anthony Crowley were on target for the winners.

The Glue Pot Passage 2 UCC Utd 5:

UCC outscored the Glue Pot with goals from Mo El Shouky (2), Matt Ellis, Brice Pinel and Adam Lannon to Elisha Idunorba and Eoghan Harris for Passage.

Sports Gear Direct First Division:

Andy Sull’s Hair 2 Longboats 3:

Longboats went top for the first time after leapfrogging Andy Sull’s Hair at Mayfield Park. A Louis Kendellen penalty opened the scoring for the visitors only for an own goal to bring the home side level in the 32nd minute. The visitors pushed on to score twice through Charles Murphy and John McCarthy (penalty) leaving Andy Sull’s with a mountain to climb. The host’s response almost pulled the contest out of the fire after Eoin Horgan netted in the 83rd minute.

Curry House Hungry Tigers 0 Co Council 3:

Council got back to winning ways by seeing off Curry House. Rob Susek scored a hat-trick to secure a much-needed win on the road for the visitors. Saif al Mandhari and Kieran O’Regan impressed for the winners.

Trend Micro 2 Arc Rovers 4:

Arc put their recent slump behind them by putting a huge dent in Trend’s title aspirations. Dean Cummins drew first blood for Rovers only for Trend to go in front before the break courtesy of a brace from Guillerme Bittencourt. The visitors seized the initiative on the resumption with a screamer from Ian Leahy, Cummins again, and Gavin McCarthy all registering further goals.

The Weigh Inn Dripsey 2 Area Carpet & Flooring Carrigaline Town 4:

Carrigaline Town needed to dig deep to come away with the points after being reduced to 10 men after 30 minutes. First-half goals from James O’Leary and Dean Farrissey tied the contest at half-time before O’Leary and Farrissey struck again to deliver a hard-fought victory.

HBC Redemption Rovers 0 Cork Hospitals 0:

Two teams struggling to produce their best form had to settle for a share of the spoils in a lively encounter. Both teams went close to breaking the deadlock on a number of occasions.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

OBS 2 Doolan’s Cow 11:

Champions Doolan’s Cow romped to an emphatic win over OBS to go top for the first time on goal difference. Jamie Murphy contributed five of the winner’s total with James Cotter (4), Dylan O’Donoghue and Aaron Hennessy also among the goals.

After going five down Donal O’Neill pulled one back for OBS before half-time and despite Lee Maher grabbing another and going close shortly afterwards, Doolan’s dominated to finish in a flourish.

Satellite Taxis 2 Martin Harvey Solicitors 3:

MHS moved up to third after a splendid away win over Satellite Taxis at Deerpark SC. The hosts lively start led to the evergreen Shane Twomey putting Taxis one up only for sloppy defending to result in Dave O’Leary getting Harvey’s back on level terms. O’Leary netted twice more, one from a penalty, to give the cushion of a 3-1 lead before Greg Browne reduced the deficit from the game’s second spot-kick.