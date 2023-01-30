Talking points from Cork footballers' defeat to Meath at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

1. Cork scoring 0-19

ON most days in January that tally would be enough to win many a game. Cork adopted to the benign conditions from the start, despite playing against the wind, and dictated much of the opening half, at the end of which they led by 0-11 to 1-6.

There was much to admire in their build-up play and the finishing, notably of Steven Sherlock, augured well for a positive outcome as the St Finbarr’s sharp-shooter nailed points from frees, a 45 and open play.

That despite Meath withdrawing plenty of players behind the ball, but Cork still found a way and if it wasn’t Sherlock keeping the scoreboard ticking along, defenders Mattie Taylor and Maurice Shanley jumped on board as did Chris Óg Jones.

When it was all done and dusted, Sherlock finished with a game-high 0-14, but still not enough to engineer an opening day win in what was the highest scoring game in the division on opening weekend.

2. Kick-out strategy

SUCH is the high-court press adopted nowadays by teams on opponents’ re-starts that keepers, invariably, are left with little option, but to go long.

Michael Aodh Martin faced into the usual dilemma early on by aiming for a pocket of players in a clearly pre-rehearsed routine and Cork did well to maintain possession, in the main pouncing on the breaking ball amid a ruck of players.

Both midfielders Ian Maguire and Colm O’Callaghan had joyful moments in the air while Brian O’Driscoll summoned his power and clever reading of the play to ensure Cork kept hold of the leather while Mattie Taylor was also prominent and effective along that left flank.

Meath manager admitted Cork were the better side in the first 35 minutes, claiming his side were noticeably nervous from the start and if, anything, the home side should have been further in front.

3. Meath goals

EVEN though there were some encouraging aspects of Cork’s display, the concession of three goals was the obvious downbeat note, particularly as Meath opened up the home defence on other occasions, which could have yielded even more.

There were ominous signs early on when Shane Walsh drifted through for the first goal after only three minutes and while Martin came to rescue with a brilliant double-save just before the half-hour mark, Cork looked vulnerable.

The disappointing aspect of their crucial second goal in the 53rd minute was that Cork had possession but got turned over via a clever intercept while the third just after the hour was the product of Cork pushing on to try and reel in a three-point deficit only to find themselves six adrift.