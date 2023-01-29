MJ Randolph helps UCC Demons find their best performance of the season in win over Eanna

UCC Demons 100

Eanna 90

UCC DEMONS produced a season best performance to defeat Eanna in a thrilling high scoring Men’s Super League clash at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday.

In a game that the visitors nailed 17 three pointers it was still not good enough to deny Demons as American MJ Randolph finished with a game high 37 points.

Randolph is a wonderful talent but credit to every Demons player on court they battled as if their lives depended on it.

It only took Randolph 15 seconds to edge Demons ahead with a deft jumper but former Neptune star Sean Jenkins replied with a stunning shot outside the paint.

The opening exchanges saw both teams shoot the ball extremely well and in the third minute they were tied at 10 points each.

Eanna's Sean Jenkins takes on UCC Demon's Mj Randolph during the Men's Super League game at The Mardyke Arena. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

The biggest problem Demons were encountering was in defence as Eanna seem to carve them open that allowed them clear looks at the hoop.

To be fair Eanna’s percentage in the opening exchanges from outside the arc was off the charts but again Demons defence wasn’t denying them the ball.

In the closing minutes the tempo didn’t drop and a late David Lehane basket ensured the teams were tied at 32 points each entering the second quarter.

On the restart consecutive three pointers from Ramonn Nelson gave Eanna the perfect start as this incredible shooting ratio didn’t look to be stopping anytime soon.

UCC Demon's Kingsley Nwagboso is tackled by Eanna's Mark Reynolds and Stefan Desnica during the Men's Super League game at The Mardyke Arena. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Randolph continued to produce electric skills for the home team and in the 13th minute following a technical foul Demons led 43-40.

At long last the Eanna scoring averages dried but credit to Demons they continued to stay the pace and following a tip in by Kingsley Nwagboso they manged to still command a 51-48 lead with three minutes remaining to the interval.

The closing minutes were scrappy with both teams choosing silly shooting options and with 5.5 seconds remaining Demons called a time out in possession.

Amazingly the inbound pass fell to David Lehane who assisted Tal Fam on the half way line who in turn banked an incredible shot that ensured Demons went in at the break commanding a 60-50 lead.

Looking at the first half that many pundits were assessing as the greatest shooting display ever at the Mardyke Arena both teams would have been hoping for a better defensive performance in the second.

UCC Demon's Kyle Hosford takes on Eanna's Romonn Nelson during the Men's Super League game at The Mardyke Arena. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

On the restart Fam got Demons up and running with a neat bank shot but this period belonged to Eanna as they shared the ball and punished Demons with some impressive baskets.

Indeed in a quarter that was evenly matched Eanna looked to have Demons on the ropes following a stunning Stefan Desnica basket that reduced the deficit to three points.

Credit to Demons they responded and it was fitting that Randolph would finish the quarter with a coast to coast basket that ensured his side had a nine point lead heading into the final quarter.

The tension was clear to see but when the outstanding Jenkins nailed consecutive three pointers midway through the quarter the deficit was reduced to 86-84.

Jenkins former teammate and close friend James Hannigan returned the favour for Demons with a dagger outside the arc as the home side recovered their composure when the game threatened to run away from them.

Coming down the stretch Randolph and the leadership skills of Demons captain Kyle Hosford kept Eanna at bay.

Eanna who this season had defeated both Ballincollig and Neptune (2) were finally grounded on Leeside.

Next up for Demons is a mouth- watering derby against Neptune on Friday that is ticket only and is sure to be sold out.

Before the game a minutes silence was observed for the late Garreth Blount.

Scorers for UCC Demons: M J Randolph 37, T Fam 19, K Hosford 14, K Nwagboso 12, D Lehane 11.

Eanna: S Jenkins 29, K Andobaka 13, J Wilson 10, S Desnica 8.

UCC Demons: J Hannigan, S Carney, R Moore, K Hosford, S Hannigan, D Lehane, T Fam, V Bykov, C Cuff, C Looney, K Nwagboso, S Manojovic, B Murphy.

Eanna: R Nelson, S Kinevane, V Lovic, C Andabaka, S Desnica, N Lynch, S Jenkins, C Dikcius, J Wilson, N Comerford, M Reynolds, M Tomic, A Dolenko.

Referees: M Landos (Dublin), A Cleary (Dublin), M Persson (Cork).