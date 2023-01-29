Edel Thornton leads the way for Singleton's SuperValu Brunell as they return to winning ways

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell 82

University of Galway Mystics 73

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell beat University of Galway Mystics in their MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League game 82-73 at the Parochial Hall on Sunday afternoon.

After winning their first four games in this competition, they had lost the last seven games on the bounce before this great performance, however, they have six very difficult games ahead, so it is a must for the club to bring in a professional player to help this group for the remainder of the season.

Brunell went into this game without any Americans again, which is a huge disadvantage to their team and coach Liam Culloty and must feel like playing with one hand tied behind their backs for the last seven games.

The game started at a furious pace with both sides trading baskets in the opening four minutes with the visitors leading 7-5.

Brunell took a 15-14 lead in the eighth minute when Edel scored her 12th point of the game and that forced the Mystics into a timeout.

The visitors responded with a big three pointer by Ellie Glavin and a layup by her sister Emma to lead 23-19 at the end of the first quarter.

Danielle O'Leary in action for Singleton's SuperValu Brunell in the MissQuote.ie Basketball - Singleton's SuperValu Brunell vs University of Galway Mystics at the Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher. Pic: Larry Cummins

Brunell made the perfect start to the second period when Lauryn Homan nailed a three pointer and an powerful drive to the basket to trail 29-23, but when Thornton stringed another shot from behind the arc the game was level 29-29 midway through the quarter.

The home side took the lead for the first time in the game when Kelly Sexton made stunning steal, she made the layup and got fouled.

She made her foul shot and then hit a stunning three pointer. Danielle O’Leary then added a three pointer and a foul shot to increase Brunell’s lead, however Ellie Glavin hit a buzzer beating three pointer for Mystics to trail 46-43 at the half.

O’Leary nailed a monstrous three pointer with the first play from the restart to increase Brunell’s lead 49-43.

The home teams zone press was giving Mystics a lot of problems and when Homan drained two baskets and a foul shot the had the biggest lead of the game 56-47 after 14 minutes of play.

The visitors were in team foul trouble early in this period which resulted Brunell’s players awarded two foul shots for every foul and they were punished by Thornton and Homan and led at the end of the third quarter.

The home side increased their lead 71-57 with a Homan basket and a big shot behind the ark by Alex Macheta, however Mystics reduced the deficit 71-62 after 35 minutes.

Brunell then increased their lead 77-62 with two monstrous three points from O’Leary and from there they were able to manage the game out for superb victory.

Top scorers for Brunell: Edel Thornton 27, Danielle O’Leary 17, Lauryn Homan 16.

Mystics: Naomi Ganpo-Nkwenkwa 15, Ciara McCreamor 15, Ellie Glavin 8.

SINGLETON'S SUPERVALU BRUNELL: O Dupuy, E Thornton, D O’Leary, A Braham, M Finnegan, A Macheta, L Homan, R Sexton, R Lynch, K Walshe, L Cretan-Hickey, K Sexton, E Payton.

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY MYSTICS: Emma Glavin, C McCreanor, M O’Brien, K McCleane, H Finn, S Messier, N Ganpo-Nkwenkwa, A Ryan, Ellie Glavin.

Referees: Leanne Ahern ( Cork), Emer Buckley ( Kerry).