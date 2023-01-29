Cork boss John Cleary: We have to look at how we conceded 3-14

THE optimism surrounding Cork football took a hit with a 3-14 to 0-19 defeat by Meath in the opening game of NFL Division 2 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

A crowd of 4,858 showed up on a perfect afternoon for the end of January with the majority of fans hoping to see the home side build on their encouraging displays in winning the McGrath Cup, the pre-season competition.

Cork’s Sean Meehan dejected after the loss to Meath. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

And while it looked encouraging with a 0-11 to 1-6 interval lead after playing against the wind, the concession of two second-half goals undid Cork, who face another difficult test against Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday.

Manager John Cleary summed it up afterwards: “Meath got their goals and that ultimately was the difference,” he said.

“We were disappointed we weren’t up more at half time. We did control it. The game went into a stage it was there for the taking. We made a bad mistake for the vital goal, their second goal, coming out of defence.

“I thought we were still relatively in control but that knocked us back big time and it gave Meath a big lifeline. From that to the end of the game, we were playing catch-up.

“They probably deservedly won it in the end. Goals win games. They got three. We didn’t get any though we scored 19 points but it wasn’t to be. We can’t concede goals like that and expect to win these games.”

POSITIVES

Despite the disappointment of losing, Cleary still found many positive aspects to the performance. “I though some of our play in the first half was good and even some of our defending at times was good.

“We won a lot of our own kick-outs in the crowded areas. In fairness Steven Sherlock’s free-taking was excellent. Some of our point-taking was excellent. I suppose that was a positive. Going on the other side we have to look on how we conceded 3-14.

Some of them were individual mistakes, some of them were good Meath play. That’s what it ultimately came down to.”

Cork almost snatched a goal immediately after Jordan Morris pounced for Meath’s second, but both Colm O’Callaghan and Sean Powter had shots blocked by keeper Harry Hogan.

“It looked like it was gone in the first time and it broke to Sean only someone got back on the line.

“Now in fairness, they had something like that in the first half as well. We probably needed that goal to go in to set us up. We were a bit out of shape for their third but that was due to us pushing on too."